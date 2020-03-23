Madison Dane County Public Health has provided an update to the COVID-19 situation indicating 70 people have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Over 1,800 tests have been run in Dane County. So far, 70 have come back positive.
· Over half of people with a positive test are in the 20 to 44 age group. This is likely due to the fact that many tests early on were from travelers—most of whom were working-age adults. The health department is seeing people from all age groups test positive, and everyone needs to take protective measures to keep themselves and their families safe.
· About a quarter of folks with positive tests in Dane County have no known exposure to someone with a positive test, no travel history, and no healthcare exposure. This proportion is increasing. This tells us that community spread is happening. Every person who stays home makes it more difficult for COVID-19 to spread.
· Health officials say in looking at their contact investigations, those who have tested positive for the virus have increasingly fewer high risk contacts outside the home as time goes on. This is promising, and we can continue to reduce that risk by implementing stronger orders, such as the one the Governor will be releasing later this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.