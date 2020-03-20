Q: What is COVID-19?
A: COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Scientists are working to better understand this new virus but what is known is that it is highly contagious and most often negatively impacts people over the age of 60, people with ongoing medical conditions and people whose immune systems are compromised.
Q: What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
A: Fever, cough and difficulty breathing.
Q: How do I get tested?
A: Health officials are testing patients with symptoms who have been in contact with confirmed case or traveled to places with confirmed cases of community spread. Health officials urge anyone with symptoms to call their health care provider before going to a health care facility or use virtual visit options.
Q: When should I self-quarantine?
A: Health officials across the country recommend everyone limit time spent in public or with other people. Anyone who is sick, exhibited symptoms, recently traveled or has been in contact with a confirmed case should self-quarantine for at least two weeks.
Q: Why aren't we closing down bars and restaurants?
A: Gov. Tony Evers ordered a statewide ban on all gatherings of more than 10 people as of 5 p.m. March 17, and closed all bars and restaurants except for delivery and pickup orders in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Q: What are the waiting times to have a test performed?
A: Local health officials urge anyone who is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 to call their health care provider or urgent care facility before visiting any health care facility. The state Department of Health Services has asked providers to prioritize testing for patients who have symptoms and are at risk of needing hospitalization. Those experiencing symptoms are advised to stay in quarantine for at least two weeks and to call their health care provider for further information. Tests will not be given to anyone not showing symptoms. Those who have been tested can expect results within a couple days.
Q: How long does the COVID-19 fever last? Is it possible it can last only one day?
A: Severity and length of symptoms depends on the person. If you are experiencing symptoms, call a medical professional for more information. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. Health officials ask those with symptoms to remain in quarantine for at least 14 days after symptoms appear.
