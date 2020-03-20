Public Health Madison & Dane County has issued a release noting the number of residents who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus is up to 32 countywide.
The health department states that as new commercial labs are available to process COVID-19 tests, the number of tests is rising dramatically. This also increases the number of individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.
The change in numbers does not necessarily indicate that illness is spreading exponentially, just that the health department has more information about community incidence.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Public Health Madison & Dane County is continuing to conduct contact investigations to identify people that were in close contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19 and instruct them to self-quarantine. We ask the public to do their part to prevent the spread of illness by continuing to practice social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.