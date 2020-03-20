Starting March 23, the Waunakee Community School District will offer meals to families in need while schools remain closed to protect against the COVID-19 virus.
The school district emailed a letter to parents on March 19 announcing that a breakfast and lunch program for students who qualify for Free and Reduced Lunch, along with children whose families find themselves in need, will be available on a grab-and-go basis.
“The targeted population is mostly families in need in the Free and Reduced Lunch program. But we realize there are families falling into need because of the work status at home,” Randy Guttenberg, district administrator said.
Meals will be distributed Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with two pickup times – from 7:30-9 a.m. and 4-5:30 p.m. On Mondays and Wednesdays, multiple meals will be distributed to last for two days.
Connie Vacho, director of food services for the Waunakee school district, said the meals will be ready to eat.
“Things might have to be put in the refrigerator,” she said, but the intent is to provide meals that do not have be cooked in case older children are at home alone with parents working.
Breakfasts will include mini-loaf breads, such as banana, along with bagels, yogurt and string cheese. Pop Tarts and donuts will be included occasionally for a treat.
Lunches will be sandwiches or wraps.
“We will do a variety because we know kids get sick of eating of the same thing,” Vacho said.
A fruit or vegetable will be included, along with bottles of water and cartons of milk for as long as the district’s vendors can provide them. Vacho said suppliers are no longer producing small milk cartons because so many schools are closed. Instead, producers are focusing on gallons of milk to meet grocery store needs.
Parents and students without transportation can have meals delivered curbside and are asked to arrange this by calling Vacho at (608) 839-2185, ext. 3.
Vacho said her staff will set up routes and provide families with a timeframe within which to receive the delivery.
Food service staff will be working in small teams to provide porch-by-porch deliveries.
The program does come with a cost to the district.
Steve Summers, executive director of operations, explained that the district relies on paid meals and catering services to fund its food-service program with the understanding that the district will not have the revenue coming into its food-service fund while school is suspended.
During this time, the district will utilize that fund balance and then potentially the general-education fund as well.
“This is a huge kudos to our Waunakee school district team, the administrative team and the school board… During this time, during our pandemic, they will continue paying our hourly employees,” Vacho said.
About 50 employees in the food service have met via a conference call and arranged for four- to five-person teams to work certain shifts preparing meals, organizing inventory and completing other work.
The district has heard from parents wishing to donate financially to the food service effort, Guttenberg said in his letter to parents. The district is setting up a process to do so and will contact parents with that information when it becomes available.
Tim Wohlers contributed to this story.
