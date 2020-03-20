The Town of Westport is continuing to monitor the status of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. At this point, town officials are encouraging the community to take the following measures regarding Westport business to reduce exposure. This updates our report from March 16, 2020.
GENERAL INQUIRY: If you have a general service inquiry or need assistance from the Town staff, please call rather than visit. We can be reached at (608) 849-4372, or by email at reception@townofwestport.org. Please do not come to the Town Office without contacting us first. The town likely can complete your request or transaction without face-to-face interaction.
TOWN OFFICE: The Westport Administration offices were closed to the public effective Monday, March 16. If at all possible, please conduct your business without face-to-face contact with the Town Staff. This caution is in the best interest of the community. Please see below for options related to your specific needs.
ABSENTEE VOTING: You can vote without even leaving your home, and all voters are strongly encouraged to do so. Request your ballot at www.myvote.wi.us. You do not need a reason to vote absentee. Once we receive your written request, a ballot will be mailed to you. You then return the ballot by mail or to our dropbox by the office entry door.
VOTER REGISTRATION: You will need to register to vote in person. This will be done by appointment only. Please call the office to make an appointment. You will need to bring proof of residence with you to avoid having to make multiple trips.
PAYMENTS: If you are looking to make a payment to a Westport Utility or the NECC for a utility/water bill or court citation please use our online programs to complete the payment. Links are available here: www.townofwestport.org. If you cannot use our online systems, please use the dropbox located just outside and to the right of the office entrance available 24/7. If you are looking to obtain a dog license, please utilize mail service or drop box and items will be returned via mail. Building permits and other licenses/permit information are also available online.
TOWN MEETINGS AND FACILITY USE: All non essential Town committee meetings are cancelled indefinitely. Staff has eliminated contact at meetings and conferences. Westport facilities are closed for meetings and events. For the moment Town Board meetings will continue with the next meeting set for March 23 by teleconference. If you have a question regarding any Town service, please call (608) 849-4372 or email reception@townofwestport.org. The Town offices will be open and humming, but the lobby is closed.
COURT INFORMATION (NECC): The Northeast Community Court meets at the Westport Community Meeting Room. Since all nonessential meetings or gatherings are prohibited in the facilities, Court sessions for the time being are postponed until May. We have instructed our officer to write citations for the May session (May 21).
GENERAL COUNTY HEALTH INFO: Madison & Dane County Public Health have issued recommendations for individuals, families, and businesses to consider regarding COVID-19.
