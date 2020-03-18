In an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, several community events are being canceled. These include:
-April 2 FFA Alumni meeting
-April 5 FFA Toy Show
Several businesses throughout Waunakee may also be closed to the public or have altered hours. Several restaurants are open for delivery and carry-out service. For a full list of them, visit the Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce website at http://www.waunakeechamber.com. Village officials and the Chamber staff are working to keep this site updated.
