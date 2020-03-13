State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor issued a statement Friday regarding the Wisconsin Department of Health Services order under the direction of Gov. Tony Evers.
The order issues the closure of Wisconsin public and private schools after the school day Wednesday, March 18, with an anticipated reopening date of Monday, April 6.
"The safety and health of our students, educators and families remain of the highest importance. When considering the length of the school closures, we are asking our local school districts and local health departments to be in close coordination in making these decisions," Stanford Taylor said.
