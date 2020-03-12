“We want to do everything we can do to get out ahead of this and keep as many people safe as possible from getting the virus and doing everything within our power to manage the situation appropriately,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi at a March 11 press conference with Dane County public health officials. Parisi was joined by Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison and Dane County (pictured far left) and City of Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway (right).