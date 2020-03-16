The Village of Waunakee has announced steps being taken to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
PAYMENTS: Contact the applicable department by phone to discuss options that would avoid face-to-face contact. A staff directory is available here: http://www.vil.waunakee.wi.us/Directory.aspx. Options may include on-line payments or use of the dropbox located outside the entrance to Village Hall 24/7.
VILLAGE GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: All non-essential Village committee meetings will be cancelled indefinitely immediately. Staff will be severely limiting group contact for meetings and conferences. For the moment Village Board meetings will continue, however previously the Board’s regular 3/16/20 meeting had been cancelled due to lack of agenda business items. The next regularly scheduled Village Board meeting is set for 4/6/20 at 6 PM at Village Hall. We are encouraging the general public to consider foregoing in-person attendance in favor of viewing the recorded meetings on the Village’s Youtube channel.
VILLAGE HALL CLOSURE: Village Hall is closed, except for absentee voting/registration for April 7th election. However, we are urging voters to avoid appearing in person by using mailed ballots and on-line registration (see below). Village Hall staff will remain working, either at Village Hall or remotely. You can contact Village Hall at 608-850-8500 or frontdesk@waunakee.com. Appointments may be accepted by contacting the applicable department (http://www.vil.waunakee.wi.us/Directory.aspx), however face-to-face meetings are discouraged.
ABSENTEE VOTING: April 7, 2020, Spring Election and Presidential Preference Vote
Requesting a Ballot by Mail: To request a ballot be mailed to you at home please visit the MyVote website (https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/) using google chrome as your web browser. You may be required to submit photo identification with your application. Please visit the Bring it to the Ballot (https://bringit.wi.gov/) website for information on photo identification. The deadline for requesting a ballot by mail is 5 p.m. on April 2, 2020.
Registering to Vote: To register to vote online, your address on your driver’s license or identification card must be current. You can change your address online with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Please allow 24 hours after you change your address with the Department of Transportation before registering to vote online. You can also print your application from this site and mail it to the clerk’s office. Proof of residence is required with your mailed application. The deadline to register to vote online or by mail is March 18, 2020. After this date, you must appear in person. Please see the Village of Waunakee webpage (http://www.vil.waunakee.wi.us/68/Elections) for more information on deadlines and proof of residence.
VILLAGE CENTER CLOSURE: The Village Center is closed through Sunday, March 29. This closure will be reassessed as we near the end of the two week period. Fitness Center members, program participants and facility renters will be contacted individually with detailed information about how the effects of this decision will be managed.
No in-person business or programs will take place, but our staff team will be available by phone (608.850.5992) and email (villagecenterinfo@waunakee.com) to help customers with questions, program registrations and other Village Center business. Those hours will be Monday – Friday 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. A reminder that program registration is always available online at www.waunakee.com/recreation.
SENIOR CENTER CLOSURE: The Senior Center is closed through Sunday, March 29. This closure will be reassessed as we near the end of the two week period.
The services that will continue are home delivered meals, case management services and limited driver escort services. Those who have attended the congregate meal program on a regular basis will be added to the home delivered meal list or there will be limited meal pick up at the Senior Center.
Case managers will remain in contact with their clients via phone and ensure that their needs are being met. Senior Center staff will be available at 608-849-8385 and updates will be placed on the Village of Waunakee website: www.waunakee.com.
WAUNAKEE PUBLIC LIBRARY CLOSURE: The Waunakee Public Library will be closed until at least Monday, April 6, 2020. During the time period that we are closed:
Due dates will be extended. All items on hold will be extended. You will not be charged any late fees or lose your holds due to our closure.
The book drop is closed. Please keep library items at home until we re-open. Remember, no overdue fines will accrue during this time.
This time would be a great time to use our electronic resources, including our large collection of e-books and audiobooks. You can find them on our homepage https://www.waunakeepubliclibrary.org/.
The Library will have staff members available to answer via phone any questions about services, hours, and how to use online resources, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. We also will respond to questions through email or on social media. 608-849-4217 / waupl@waupl.org.
POLICE DEPARTMENT PROGRAM CHANGES: The Police Department is suspending fingerprinting services, PD tours, and ridealongs. We are encouraging residents to calls us with questions or complaints that can be handled over the phone instead of coming to the PD. Our non-emergency # is 608-849-4523.
PUBLIC WORKS GARAGE: Public Works garage offices are closed to the public. A sign is posted for "appointments only".
WAUNAKEE UTILITIES LOBBY CLOSURE: The Waunakee Utilities lobby is closed to visitors until further notice. Customer service staff remain available during normal business hours at (608) 849-8111 or at waunakeeutilities@waunakeeutilities.com. Many utility-related topics can be found at waunakeeutilities.com, including payment options. The utility also has a payment drop box located in the parking lot for customers to utilize.
VILLAGE PUBLIC PARKS: All fields are signed as "closed". Use of park facilities and equipment is discouraged, and may be considered for closure.
WAUNAKEE MUNICIPAL COURT CANCELLATIONS: Court cancelled for the rest of March and for the month of April. We will do what we can via telephone (Pre-Trials/Juveniles) but most will be rescheduled for our May court proceedings. Call 608-849-4573 or email jsorenson@waunakee.com with questions or concerns.
MESSAGE FROM WAUNAKEE NEIGHBORHOOD CONNECTION: The health and safety of our clients, volunteers, and staff – and that of all our neighbors - is our top priority. Therefore, based on public health recommendations, Waunakee Neighborhood Connection will be changing our procedures until at least March 29 to do our part in slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Here is a summary of the changes:
We will suspend the acceptance of clothing and household good donations for our free store, though we will continue to serve clients with items that we have currently available. Should a need arise for something that we don’t have on hand, we’ll put the word out for specific donations.
Staff and lead volunteers will be working from home unless there is a situation that requires us to meet a client, volunteer, donor, or community partner at our building.
We will continue to facilitate community volunteerism with neighbors helping neighbors. If you are willing to be called upon to help, please learn more about this effort and register at https://conta.cc/2vZlasi.
Over the coming weeks and months, we anticipate that our programs will adjust and shift to meet the community’s most urgent needs. This will likely result in unplanned expenses, both for our operations and to assist our clients directly. Donations to either of the following funds will make a tremendous positive difference in supporting your most vulnerable neighbors:
PULSE Fund – Supports the continuous operation of our free store, client programs, and case management
Neighbor-to-Neighbor Fund – Provides direct financial assistance to clients experiencing a short-term hardship
Donations to these funds can be made at: https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/WaunakeeNeighborhoodConnectio/donate.html.
If you have any question or need during this time, please reach out and let us know – even if you’d simply like someone to talk to. We know that the events of the past few weeks and the uncertainty of how this will continue to develop is stressful for everyone and we will continue to be here for the community.
Here are the best ways to reach us:
To leave a message on the office phone, call (608) 849-5740. Staff members are checking messages remotely at least hourly Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
To reach us quickly with an urgent need or question, call (608) 535-9357. This is a temporary direct line that we have set up that a staff member will answer. You may get voicemail on this line if we are taking another call at the time, so leave a message and we will get back to you.
Email us with less urgent needs at wncteam@waunakeenc.com.
GENERAL COUNTY, STATE AND NATIONAL HEALTH INFO: Prevent the spread - wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, cover your coughs and sneezes, and stay home when you are ill.
Madison & Dane County Public Health have issued recommendations for individuals, families, and businesses to consider regarding COVID-19. That information is available here: https://www.publichealthmdc.com/health-services/partners-providers/resources-by-disease/coronavirus?fbclid=IwAR2Bi_D2R1hecLafnOiKo0Uh76jz9--YpX5zuxF98IkH-656oCCyxsxnTsw.
The recommendation of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is if you traveled to a country with a level 3 travel health notice for COVID-19, you will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days after returning to Wisconsin. If you have a fever, cough, and shortness of breath, seek medical attention and stay home. This means do not go to school, work, enter public buildings, or attend large gatherings. Please See the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ website for more details on self-quarantining: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/index.htm.
Follow Public Health Madison & Dane County on Facebook and Twitter to see the latest local updates. For the most up-to-date information, visit the CDC’s coronavirus webpage: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
