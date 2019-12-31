While none of us can predict the future, in Waunakee, the groundwork has been laid to begin mapping it.
The Tribune recently sat down with Todd Schmidt, village administrator, to talk about what lies ahead in 2020 for the community. Schmidt identified several initiatives that will have an impact on Waunakee in years to come.
Community Development Authority
Waunakee has had a Community Development Authority – a committee to guide community development programs – in the past, but it has remained dormant for several years. In part, to further the goals outlined in Waunakee’s Housing Task Force’s recommendations, the village board agreed to resurrect the committee. Schmidt said the process of appointing members is still being ironed out as some of the current members no longer live in the village.
Schmidt expects the CDA to begin meeting in January or February, and the first order of business will be to consider the best ways to turn the housing task force’s recommendations into policy decisions for the board to consider. The plan commission may also be involved in those decisions, Schmidt said.
One of the main changes in policy could address the village’s current ratio of 25 percent multifamily housing to 75 percent single-family housing, Schmidt said.
Several developers have proposed multifamily housing, including the Forward Development, which is developing the HyVee store, and Veridian.
“So there is a waiting mode,” Schmidt said, adding that two or three other multifamily development companies have also had their eye on the village.
“It definitely demonstrates the market interest in multifamily development in the village. That’s a factual outcome for what we’re seeing in development proposals,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt called the 75- to 25-percent policy a “screwed up batch of language in our code,” adding that it’s confusing for village officials as they try to implement and understand it.
“The CDA’s task is to pursue both rigorously and vigorously the potential solutions and policy recommendations,” Schmidt said. The members will work to fix the broken elements of that policy.
Schmidt said he expects the CDA to meet monthly and to begin working on the housing policy. But the work won’t stop there. The members will also begin to look at other aspects of future development, such as future areas for industrial expansion. Nord Gear is building an addition, but afterwards will have no room left for expansion, Schmidt noted. And Intercon would like to find a permanent location.
“That would seem to me the type of questions the CDA could start to ponder in the next 12 months,” Schmidt said.
The members may also begin to look at future revitalization plans for Century Avenue, similar to the revitalization of Main Street that was completed in 2014, he added.
The CDA may have other recommendations, as well.
“What the CDA should do when they begin to meet is also talk about what are their thoughts for what’s next for the village. So they may present to the village some other ideas as what should sort of rise as priorities,” Schmidt added.
Village Board Strategic Planning
The Waunakee Village Board recently convened in a day-long strategic planning session with Appleton Mayor Tim Hanna as the moderator.
“The way they worked with one another during that Saturday strategic planning session really demonstrated a cohesive, thoughtful and for the right reasons, concerned group of policymakers,” Schmidt said about the village board. “It was really impressive to watch them work with one another that Saturday.”
Schmidt noted that they are a good group to take further steps for strategic planning.
The process of accomplishing that work is still in progress.
Depending on the extent of public involvement, the hope is to have a solid plan and set of priorities by mid-year. The timing is important because the budget process begins around the middle of the year, so the expectations can be made clear to the staff as they can begin to make those goals a priority.
The village board’s core mission should live on as new board members are elected, but the priorities may change as the community does. That core mission is expected to be drafted early in the year.
Schmidt noted that the village board is a good representation of the community, with members spread out across the entire village. The members are also diverse in age and profession, with a mix of men and women.
Schmidt could not say what might come of the plan, but in Appleton, it was decided that a diversity coordinator would be hired. That city also pursued creative quality of life advances and made engaging partnerships and collaboration a priority.
Create Waunakee Committee
Another committee, Create Waunakee, is now forming to further Waunakee’s Creative Economy Initiative.
So far, 14 applicants have expressed interest in the seven seats, indicating a strong agreement exists about the importance of this work.
Schmidt said he expects appointments to be made in January. The committee’s work will be less about policymaking and more about taking on projects such as the Art on Main, the new iteration of the Imagination Celebration and the Live from the Park music series.
The hope is to have staff liaisons from the library and community services department and to engage other arts groups, like the Waunakee Public Art Committee, which oversaw the high school sculpture project, the Waunakee Community Band and the Friends of the Waunakee Performing Arts.
Other Projects
In addition to policymaking and strategic planning, Waunakee could see some capital projects. One could be a low income tax credit apartment building just west of McDonald’s. A developer is applying through WHEDA for grants, and the project was received well by the village board as it will add greater housing variety in Waunakee.
More trail connections could be established to the Waunakee Public Library, and trail connections are also planned in Westport along Hwy. M.
The Department of Transportation also plans to build a roundabout at the River Road and Hwy. 19 intersection to improve safety there and expand Hwy. 19 to four lanes east to the Interstate. Completion of that project is expected in November 2020.
And Veridian likely will begin new home construction in the first phase of its development at Division Street and Hwy. 19.
The village will also continue to look into the possibility of building an aquatic center. Schmidt said the first step is to evaluate what the community wants, and then explore the options, costs, opportunities for potential public-private partnerships, and funding approaches, along with a future referendum.
The village has also committed to $2 million in road improvements in 2020.
“The village board has put its money where its mouth is when talking about remaining committed toward infrastructure,” Schmidt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.