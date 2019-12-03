Several board members’ terms on Waunakee area municipal boards and the Waunakee school board will expire in April. Candidates could begin circulating nomination papers as of Dec. 1 and those, along with a Campaign Registration Statement and Declaration of Candidacy are due to the clerks’ offices no later than 5 p.m. Jan. 7.
The following elected officials will see their terms expire:
Waunakee School Board – Joan Ensign, from the Town of Westport/City of Middleton and Madison; Juliette F. Waner, from the Village of Waunakee. Waner has announced on social media that she will not run for another term.
Village of Waunakee – Trustees Erin Moran, Bill Ranum and Joe Zitzelsberger; municipal court judge Nicholas Rifelj.
Town of Westport – Town Board Supervisors Terry Enge and Mark Trotter.
Town of Vienna – Town Board Supervisors Gary Endres and Ron Rupp.
Town of Springfield – Town Board Supervisors Arthur Meinholz and Daniel Dresen.
