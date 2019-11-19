The Waunakee Village Board Monday voted to adopt its 2020 budget, adding Sunday hours during the school year to the Waunakee Public Library.
Due to a higher than estimated increase in the manufacturing assessment from the state, the tax rate decreased by one hundredth of a percent, from 5.932 to 5.931.
The $21,015,596 total budget includes a levy of $10,884,479, raising the village’s portion of taxes by $23 per $100,000 of assessed property value. A typical home in Waunakee valued at $367,734 will pay $2,181 for the village’s share of property taxes. That does not include the school, MATC, county or state tax.
Board members heard some changes to the budget since their two previous discussions on Oct. 21 and Nov. 4. Finance Director Renee Meinholz explained that the manufacturing assessment became known. It rose by 9.03 percent, 0.3 percent higher than estimated.
In addition, the final budget adds $50,000 for an aquatics-center feasibility study, a one-time cost to come from the fund balance.
Insurance costs also came in higher, Meinholz said, due to the addition of employees adding family coverage and health and dental changes.
Village Administrator Todd Schmidt noted that at the last meeting, board members discussed the possibility of adding Sunday hours and a public works laborer. The budget does include funds to add Sunday hours during the school year for a cost of $27,071 in 2020. According to a memo to board members, Waunakee’s library is the only one in Dane County that does not provide Sunday hours during the majority of the year. Only DeForest and McFarland offer Sunday hours year-round.
To pay for the additional operational costs at the Waunakee library, the village will utilize $875,000 from the currently unassigned fund balance to cover an existing annual levy for retiree health benefits equaling $75,000.
Funds from that will also be held aside for another position, perhaps in public works who could also assist with municipal building management, Schmidt said.
“Sitting down with staff over the course of the past couple of weeks talking about a laborer proposal was something that frankly generated more questions than answers, but certainly one question or issue that remained was the continued pressure placed on public works for the increasing service demand on the department,” Schmidt said.
Staff is suggesting more research to be certain the new position’s function and how the different departments share in the facilities and expenses, he added.
“We just want to do it right,” Schmidt said.
The village will leave a payroll contingency in the budget to be adjusted mid-year. The plan is to study the organization, and with the additional funding, add a position in 2020.
Meinholz noted that the budget has increased by $442,320 due to increased EMS and fire fees, full impact of mid-year hires, non-wage related library operations and increases in the health and dental insurance program.
Village trustees seemed supportive of the budget overall.
“I like the approach staff has taken on looking at the whole organization and the needs,” said Trustee Gary Herzberg.
Trustee Joe Zitzelsberger said the Sunday library hours were a good addition, along with a Bi-Directional Amplifier system at the police station to allow officers to communicate in that building.
Village President Chris Zellner noted that the budget increases funding for roads.
“It’s important that we’re taking that big step. I think that’s important to understand in this budget,” Zellner said.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the board:
–approved a certified survey map splitting off a parcel and rezoning it at Meffert Road in the Town of Westport.
–approved a task order for 2020 public works improvements.
–agreed to keep the meeting time at 6 p.m. Zellner said during a public listening session, he heard a request to change the time to 7 p.m. so that more people could attend after work. Trustee Phil Willems said later meetings would be a burden on village staff and cause an extra expense to the village. Other trustees agreed that they preferred the 6 p.m. time.
–approved the creation of a Create Waunakee committee to further Waunakee’s creative-economy initiative.
–directed staff to put together a statutory plan for a Community Development Authority to further the goals from the Housing Task Force.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.