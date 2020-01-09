While some in Dane County are concerned that meetings of county board chairs prior to the general Dane County Board meeting could violate Wisconsin’s open meetings law, the informal get-togethers seem to have raised no flags for Waunakee area supervisors.
A Wisconsin State Journal article published Jan. 5 raised the question, calling the meetings “secret” in the headline.
But Tim Kiefer, who represents Waunakee and a portion of Westport, said everyone on the board knows about the meetings.
“At one point, there was a much bigger grouping that would get together,” Kiefer said. Concern that the group would constitute a quorum, requiring meetings of that body to be publicly noticed, caused them to be discontinued, Kiefer said.
Now, only the committee chairs meet, with no quorum of any committee, he said.
The State Journal article quotes the county’s attorney, Marcia MacKenzie, who notes that the group does not constitute a quorum of any governmental body.
Kiefer is not a committee chair, and said he never felt the need to attend the meetings.
“I do know that we have a decentralized structure on the county board where the work is done in committee,” Kiefer said. “There’s a question of, how do we know what’s going on in that committee if you’re not on the committee?”
The meetings prepare the county board chair, he added.
Supervisor Dave Ripp, who represents Dane, Springfield and Vienna on the board, noted that the meetings are not closed, but are not noticed either. As public works committee chair, Ripp said the meetings are meant to brief the county board chair about committee work, and no votes are taken. The briefings also give the chair an idea of whether to expect a longer discussion at the county board meeting.
Ripp said the meeting usually last three-quarters of an hour “and 15 minutes of jabbering.”
Still, Tom Kamenick, an attorney and founder of the Wisconsin Transparency Project, who was quoted in the Wisconsin State Journal article, questioned whether the gatherings complied with Wisconsin’s open meetings law, noting the supervisors are discussing information outside of public board meetings.
