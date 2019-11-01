The Town of Westport has a rich history of settlers and Indians before them, all with stories to tell.
Surveys show one of the state’s first roads, once an Indian trail and later the Military Trail, runs through the town near Hwy. M, and Westport is home to pre-settlement effigy mounds.
More than decade ago, town officials formed a Historic Preservation Commission to survey historic trees, silos and farms in an effort to preserve that history, not necessarily physically, but through documents.
“Our goal here, with the Historic Preservation Commission, isn’t to necessarily stop development or … tell people what they can and cannot do with their properties,” said the commission’s chair, Joe Pichette. “It’s more of a, let’s look at things… are there ways that we can incorporate maybe some of these historic buildings, features, land uses, whatever, into future uses as well?”
Pichette also serves on the town’s plan commission and said the HPC’s recommendations filter up to that planning body and finally to the town board for approval.
So far, no development has been rejected due to the presence of a historically significant building or artifact on the property. Rather, if something of historical significance exists, the commission may seek to work with the developer to preserve it and incorporate it into the project plan, Pichette said. One example in Waunakee is at the Walgreens site. The O’Malley Farm Café occupied that site previously, and village officials requested that the silo remain there, Pichette noted.
Pichette said perhaps as Veridian develops the Breunig property on the north side of Hwy. 19 between Schumacher Road and Division Street, some of the historic buildings could be preserved.
Working with the town to document buildings and properties of historic significance is Rebecca Bernstein. Bernstein surveyed the Breunig Farm in 2008 and interviewed Mary Breunig, who with her husband Jerome, bought the farm from her father, Anton Kaltenberg.
From interviews with Mary Breunig, Bernstein’s survey notes that the farm is home to the first milking parlor in the state of Wisconsin. It was designed and installed by the University of Wisconsin dairy program in 1943 and had an elevated stage for cows to stand on during milking.
Recently, the town’s Historic Preservation Commission took another step to not only share historic documents and information with others but also to solicit them. The members began a Facebook page, Westport Historic Preservation, where residents can also post information and documents. Slowly, the commission will be releasing Bernstein’s surveys, some of which are on display at the town hall.
“People in the community, whether it be Waunakee, Westport or the nearby surrounding communities, that find [something] of some interest that was in the traditional Westport community that they want to share, by all means you can message us through Facebook or contact the town hall,” Pichette said.
Those who don’t want to share information publicly can also message the commission members, he added.
Already, community members have contributed to the effort. Information was recently shared about the Westport St. Mary of the Lake Harness Races and Horse Shows that took place at the Wilamar Farm south of Hwy. M at Mary Lake Road. In 1951, when lightning struck St. Mary of Lake Church and the building burned down, those races raised funds to rebuild the church.
Another resident, Rosa Ropers, provided the town with original books of poetry written by Ella Wheeler Wilcox, the late 19th Century poet who was raised on Easy Street in Westport, along with a spelling-bee trophy she had received as a student. Those are also on display at the town hall.
As the north side of Lake Mendota continues to grow, areas in Westport have been annexed by surrounding villages and cities for new development, but the HPC intends to at least preserve the history.
“At some point, we’re going to go from a rural farming community to just… a suburban community,” Pichette said. “It would be nice to preserve some of the farming heritage.”
