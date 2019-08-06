The Waunakee Village Board will have a new village trustee to replace Susan Springman, who resigned early this summer.
At their Aug. 5 meeting, the board approved Village President Chris Zellner’s recommendation to appoint Kristin Runge to the board.
Zellner explained that nine candidates had applied for the seat; four were interviewed by a subcommittee comprising Zellner and Trustee Joe Zitzelsberger on July 29 – Nila Frye, Roxanne Johnson, Ann Lewandowski and Runge.
“They all had great qualities, great information that they provided for us,” he said and thanked all that applied.
Zellner said it was his role as village president to make a recommendation to the village board.
Zellner said he recommended Runge because she did not have an agenda other than serving the village. In addition, she grew up in a Wisconsin farming community similar to Waunakee.
“Her extend and knowledge working with UW-Extension and expertise in housing and economic development can … assist us with our board work. Her life experiences will also help our board and community with what’s in front of us right now,” Zellner said.
Kristin Runge works in community and economic development at UW-Madison's Division of Extension, as the investigator for the Economic Development Administration University Center. Runge was the consultant for the village’s housing task force. She lives on Lawton Lane.
Zellner added that she has a positive outlook for Waunakee and keeping it “the great place that it is.”
Zellner encouraged everyone in the community to volunteer for committees, and if they have an interest, to run for the village board.
