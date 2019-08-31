Several Waunakee Village initiatives and issues previously reported in the Tribune are working through the process. The newspaper spoke with Village Administrator Todd Schmidt about some of these to learn the latest developments.
-Creative Economy Branding: In April, the Waunakee Village Board entered into a $12,000 contract with Go North Branding to brand its creative economy work and give it a central message. It has provided a draft band and logo: Create Waunakee featuring a drawing of a lightbulb. A website is underway, and it should be released in a month or two for the board to consider. Once approved, the website and branding will then begin to be used for events and provide a way to get involved. Schmidt hopes to create a standalone committee for the board to appoint to oversee the initiative, he said. Schmidt said eventually, a number of different creative groups could be folded in, including the committee that oversaw the high school sculpture, the community band, Waunakee’s Chalk Walk and Live From the Park.
-Improvements at Hwy. 113 and Arboretum Drive: Waunakee Village and Westport Town officials have long heard complaints about this intersection. So far, the Department of Transportation has not found that a signal is warranted, but a dedicated turn lane could be added. According to Bill Schaefer, Transportation Planning Manager with the Madison Area Transportation Planning Board, a pavement replacement project is scheduled by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Hwy. 113 from Knutson Drive to Hwy. 19. Design is starting this year, with an eye toward construction in 2021. This could potentially be the time to plan for some sort of intersection improvement.
-Main Street Waunakee, LLC lawsuit: Main Street Waunakee, LLC, which sought to redevelop the entire block of Main Street and Second Street between Fish and West streets, filed two lawsuits against the Village of Waunakee, its plan commission, one trustee and the village president earlier this year. One filed in Dane County Circuit seeks to nullify the village’s denial of a rezone request for the apartment proposal. A second lawsuit for damages is now in federal court. Both are ongoing, Schmidt said. The suit for damages has a tentative trial date of July 2020, he added.
