The homeowner seeking to build a structure in his backyard on the Waunakee Airport appeared before the village board Monday seeking an update on the stop order for his building permit.
Steve Monk of Winston Way had received the building permit necessary for his project, but after airport neighbors submitted a petition to the village, it was stopped.
The petition expressed neighbors’ concerns about the structure posing a hazard for pilots. The petition asked the village to hold the building permit until officials determine that the setback complies with Federal Aviation Administration guidelines.
At the village board’s Dec. 5 meeting, Monk, who is also a pilot, told the board that he has invested about $14,000 into the project so far.
He said he sent village officials emails stating his project does not violate transportation rules and had a Department of Transportation manager also verify its compliance.
“I’m already $14,000 in the hole. I’m not sure what to do at this point,” Monk said.
Monk said village officials have asked him to receive clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
“But the FAA doesn’t really care about the Waunakee Airport, so they say they don’t enforce the rule because it’s a privately-owned airport,” Monk said.
The Tribune reported in November that village staff are considering an overlay district for the airport that restricts activities within a certain number of feet from the airport or runway.
But unclear is where, exactly, the centerline of the runway is located to determine that setback, according to village Engineer Kevin Even. A grass strip surrounds an asphalt strip, Even said, adding he will need to consult further with the FAA.
Contacted by phone Wednesday, Even said he has not begun to work on the overlay district. If it were put in place, it would not apply to Monk’s case, since he received the building permit prior.
Even did meet with a representative from the FAA. In an email to Even, Hal Davis, Airport Compliance Manager, told Even that an “FAA Form 7460 airspace analysis should be completed before the village makes a decision on the proposed structure.”
The TRANS 57 rule defines the runway primary surface as 125 feet from each side of the runway center line and at the height of the nearest part of the runway, Davis said in the email.
But, Davis said the rule does not require the Waunakee Airport to have a runway primary surface.
“It would be fair to say a proposed structure within the Runway Primary surface would be considered an obstruction to the Runway Primary Surface, as it is defined in TRANS 57, and contrary to FAA and BOA recommendations. However, the proposed structure would not result in Waunakee Airport being found in violation of TRANS 57,” Davis said.
Even said those wishing to build a structure in the area should fill out the FAA form.
“I have to wait out the FAA’s review,” Even said about the decision on the building permit.
As for the investment Monk has made in the structure, Even said he doesn’t know what the village’s liability will be.
But, he added, he believes the FAA Form will demonstrate that the structure does not belong in the proposed location.
