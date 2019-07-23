New grocery stores, pickleball courts and the future of the former South Street Library building were just a few of the topics brought up at Monday’s listening session with village officials.
About 15 Waunakee residents showed up to ask questions and alert Village President Chris Zellner and Village Administrator Todd Schmidt about issues in the village during a July 22 session at the Kilkenny Farms Park Shelter.
One resident asked if two grocery stores were going to open.
Zellner said Festival Foods has made a commitment to open in 2020, and the developers of HyVee are expected to close on the property this week but have not committed to any specific timeframe.
Both have received all approvals, Zellner said.
“There are no other steps for the village,” he added, besides issuing permits and state approvals.
One resident raised the concern of stores going out of business and leaving empty buildings.
Zellner said no agreements have been put in place for that, mainly because other new businesses that open are not required to plan for their buildings becoming vacant.
“The attorneys talked about it and brought it to the board. It’s the same thing with another gas station or bank,” Zellner said.
Schmidt noted that the board looked at the nature of the buildings themselves and found that a grocery store is reusable. The former Sentry store on Century Avenue is now home to Associated Bank, Majestic Flooring and More, and the Dollar Store.
Still, Schmidt said, as with the projected opening of any new development, “I’ll believe it when we cut the ribbon.”
Asked if market studies had been done to show that the community could support three stores, Zellner said that responsibility lies with the developers.
“I would guess before they spend $12 million to $15 million, there would be a lot of due diligence,” he said, adding that the developers look within a 5-mile radius to gauge the population.
The concern about transporting employees then led to a discussion of bus service from Madison. Schmidt noted that transit is a function of the Metropolitan Planning Organization.
Pickleball Courts
Another resident raised concerns about the Kilkenny Pickleball Courts. While they were set up well, water does run into them, bringing in mud, but a solution would be simple. Also, windscreens would be helpful, along with place outside the courts for the public to sit and place their bags.
But the biggest issue is the incorrect striping. The “kitchen” line was placed 2 inches from where it is supposed to be located.
Library reuse
How the former library on South Street would be reused was another question. Zellner said the village has little information on this now. The school district has been “wishy washy” about their intentions for it, and others have expressed interest, he said. Village officials are talking to residents about what they would like to see in the space, Zellner said.
Schmidt said staff has been researching the matter and expects in the next three meetings to have information to present to the village board.
One paragraph in the library deed states that if the building is sold for anything other than municipal use, the upper level parking will become the school district’s property.
“One of the things we could contemplate is moving the village hall to the library and selling the existing building,” Zellner added.
The current village hall is 8,000 square feet, and the library is 12,000 square feet.
Public pool?
The idea of a public swimming pool was also brought up. A listening session on a possible facility for the village is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at the new library at 201 N. Madison St.
The community then will hear from an expert about the different types of aquatic facilities, the costs and the amount of land needed, Zellner said.
“I personally think that’s a referendum item because it’s new. I think whatever it is, it should fit our community and that people will support it,” Zellner added.
One resident asked if the number of neighborhood pools that have been built will be a detriment to a community pool.
Zellner said he doesn’t think these pools are useful, noting, “they’re not lap pools.”
“I will say that maybe it’s a year-round pool we come up with,” he added.
One option could be an open-air pool during summer months that can be enclosed during the winter.
“It could bring tourism,” Zellner said.
Other issues regarding overgrown paths along North Century Avenue, bright lights in the new library’s History Hall shining into residents’ homes and the composition of the finance committee were also raised.
Schmidt said staff and the library board will follow up on the first two.
