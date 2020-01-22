The Waunakee Village Board Monday approved appointments recommended for the nine-member Create Waunakee Committee. The committee will further the goals of Waunakee’s creative economy initiative and take the lead on several events.
Committee members appointed include Trustee Erin Moran (Chair), School District Representative Melanie Trainor-Burton, Silvia Guerin, Katie Lowery, Natasha Lutes, Mike Moh, Deb Nies, Jessica Pagel and Sean Reimer.
Village Staff Liaisons will include Todd Schmidt, Kylie West, Jeff Skoug and Gay Strandemo.
Village Administrator Todd Schmidt said 15 applicants came forward to serve on the committee, and Village President Chris Zellner said all were outstanding.
