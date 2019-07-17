Four of the nine applicants for the Waunakee Village Trustee seat left vacant after Trustee Susan Springman’s resignation have been chosen for interviews on July 29, according to Village Administrator Todd Schmidt.
On that evening, Trustee Joe Zitzelsberger and Village President Chris Zellner will interview Ann Lewandowski, Nila Frye, Roxanne Johnson and Kristin Runge. The half-hour interviews will begin at 6 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. at the Village Hall.
They are public and will be recorded to be posted on the village’s YouTube channel.
Schmidt said he expects a recommendation for Springman’s successor will come before the board at the Aug. 5 meeting, with the new board member starting at the next meeting in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.