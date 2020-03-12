In the candidate profile of Nila Frye, published in the March 19 Tribune article titled, “Five in the race for 3 Waunakee village trustee seats,” it stated Nila Frye helped start the wrestling program when her children were young. This was incorrect. Frye started helping with the wrestling program when her children were young.
Clarification
Roberta Baumann
(0) comments
