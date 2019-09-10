A new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum notes a rise in property values statewide but cautions that much of the increase comes from appreciation of existing properties, with a smaller percentage from new construction.
According to the report, “Wisconsin Property Values rise, New Construction Lags,” equalized property values increased for the sixth straight year in Wisconsin, rising 5.7% to $580.9 billion, “and producing a new high in nominal dollars for the third straight year.”
But, the report notes, the net new construction values increased by 1.6%.
For local governments, new construction plays a key role in the amount they can levy.
“Since 2005, annual property tax increases for Wisconsin municipalities, counties, and technical colleges to cover operations generally have been limited to the rate of net new construction,” the report notes. “That means the limit varies widely by community.”
As an example, the report states that Madison’s new net construction was 2.23 percent while Racine’s was 0.14%.
According to Waunakee’s Finance Director Renee Meinholz, the levy limit calculation is complex. But, Meinholz explained, in its most basic form, it takes a municipality’s non-debt related tax levy from last year and multiplies it by the percentage of its net new construction to give the non-debt related tax levy for this year.
Some parts of the state see higher increases in equalized value than others. For the second straight year, Dane County, with $69.9 billion, led the state in equalized values.
Since 2014, the south central portion of Wisconsin, including Madison, Janesville and Beloit, has had the highest rate of net new construction of any part of the state, according to the report, and has seen a rate above 2%.
The west central region of the state, including Eau Claire, La Crosse, and Wausau, saw a rate of 1.85%, while the northern part of the state had a rate of 0.85%.
Overall, Waunakee’s net new construction was at 4.07 percent, higher than the state average, according to Meinholz. Overall, for Waunakee, new values rose by about 23%, but Meinholz pointed out that increase was calculated prior to open book and board of review, when property owners can request corrections to their assessments.
One of the Wisconsin Policy Forum’s takeaways is that the majority of the state’s population now lives in a municipality or county where land is valued higher than ever before. But it also notes that the increase in property values from net new construction remains below pre-recession levels.
“The slow and uneven growth in new construction raises the question of whether the state should reconsider its use as the sole factor in limiting the growth in property taxes,” the report notes.
It also raises the concern of about creating a set of “winners and loser” among the state’s municipalities.
“That could occur if high-growth communities – by virtue of that development – can increase tax levies and invest in priorities like transportation and parks that encourage more growth,” the report states.
