The Yahara River in Westport and Cherokee Marsh in Madison are both popular places to fish and kayak. Now, an effort is underway to improve these waterways from the standpoint of recreation, fishing and wildlife, water quality and erosion.
The hope is that two public meetings, the first on Nov. 5 at the Warner Community Recreation Center and the second on Nov. 14 at the Westport Town Hall, will help guide a plan for improvements in those areas.
Two $25,000 planning grants from the Department of Natural Resources for surface water and lake management planning have been awarded with the goal of enhancing water quality and sediment trapping, along with fishery, wildlife and recreational opportunities.
According to Mindy Habecker, natural resource educator with UW-Extension, the project area is 670 acres with seven miles of shoreline.
“One of the reasons they’re looking at this is 90 percent is public shoreline,” Habecker said. “So it’s an important ecosystem with a lot of diversity also designated as an area of special natural resource interest.”
It is also designed as an impaired waterway due to the phosphorous and sediment load. Habecker said the sediment is increased by carp stirring up the bottom and creating turbid water.
The hope among the project’s steering committee – the DNR, Dane County, UW-Madison, the Town of Westport and City of Madison – is to outline long-term priorities and improvements that could take place over time.
Public input at the meetings will help identify those, and after a presentation, attendees will meet within four different stations: recreation, fishery and wildlife, water quality and vegetation, and erosion and sediment trapping.
“It will determine what the public wants,” Habecker said. In addition, areas for public access can be identified, along with public improvements to attenuate sediment moving downstream, such as structures to decrease wave action that causes erosion.
Habecker noted that since 2001, the City of Madison has tried to restore lost wetlands, but increased wave action during larger storm events have washed out wetlands that have been reestablished, she added.
“We were losing about three feet of wetlands per year. We have already lost over 275 acres of highly diverse wetlands in the Cherokee Lake since 1937. We’re really looking at, how can we stop that ongoing loss?” Habecker said.
Exacerbating the loss is the trend of increased precipitation, with more severe storms and heavier rainfalls.
“This is really putting a lot of good minds together to create a plan that will be long-term, creative and prioritized on key objectives,” Habecker said.
The steering committee began meeting in May 2018, learning the science of the waterway in preparation of developing possible options. Members also conducted research and went on field trips.
After the two public hearings, the committee will compile the public comment and summarize the options to develop the plan for review.
The Nov. 14 meeting will be at the Westport Town Hall, 5387 Mary Lake Road, with a presentation from 6:30-6:45 p.m. and a breakout session from 6:45-8:30 p.m.
