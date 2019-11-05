The Waunakee Public Library may be open on Sundays during the school year starting in September.
At their meeting Monday, the Waunakee Village Board considered how to fund the additional operational costs of the library, along with an additional public-works staffer, as it discussed the 2020 budget.
Trustee Erin Moran suggested the addition of Sunday hours at the library.
Trustee Gary Herzberg encouraged the board to also consider hiring another public-works laborer.
“If we don’t consider increasing our staff, we will have to start losing services,” Herzberg said, noting the village has added miles of public streets where plowing and leaf pick-up are necessary.
“Our village continues to grow, and we have not increased staff,” Herzberg said.
Herzberg also noted that the Six Mile Creek corridor should be studied for protection.
Both trustees expressed their wishes to Village Administrator Todd Schmidt prior to the meeting. Schmidt said neither suggested that taxes be increased to cover the costs but asked how the budget might be adjusted. The question was how the village could increase the tax burden within the existing tax levy.
Schmidt created a plan to replace an annual levy for retiree health benefits equaling $75,000 with a one-time cost by assigning $875,000 from the currently unassigned fund balance.
That would lower the projected end of 2019 unassigned balance to 29 percent of the budget. The board’s policy seeks to keep the unassigned balance at between 20-25 percent of the budget.
The $75,000 in taxes for the retiree health benefits would be put toward the additional library operational costs and a public works staffer. That staff person could also take over janitorial duties for the Waunakee Utilities and the Waunakee Police Department buildings. Schmidt said Waunakee Utilities would be willing to pay for the internal support. Currently, Waunakee Utilities pays about $9,000 per year on cleaning services, Schmidt said.
Schmidt told the board if they supported these changes, he and Finance Director Renee Meinholz would work on the numbers more formally.
Herzberg said he liked the idea as it did not affect the tax levy. A number of people have told him they would like to use the library Sundays, he added.
Other trustees also agreed, including Moran, who said other communities offer Sunday library hours.
Village President Chris Zellner said the library director had requested Sunday hours to begin in 2021, but Public Works Director Bill Frederick had not requested another laborer position.
“I think it’s important to have Bill here asking for that service,” Zellner said.
Currently, some of the public-works trucks that normally pick up leaves in November are being used for snow plowing instead, and Zellner wondered if Frederick may need more equipment, as well, he said.
Zellner and Trustee Joe Zitzelsberger said they were thankful for previous boards who put the village in a fiscal position to make the shift.
Zellner also supports protecting Six Mile Creek, he said. Village Engineer Kevin Even said he plans to look at the cost for a streambank inventory to be done next year.
A public meeting is set for Nov. 18 on the budget after which the board may vote to approve it.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the board:
-approved the appointment of Cathy Sheffield to the library board.
-heard questions from village residents Linda and Gerry Ashmore about a $15,000 study for Reeve Park, where the Waunakee Depot is located. Linda Ashmore asked why such a large amount was needed for such a small area where only paving and landscaping were needed. Gerry Ashmore wondered why the funds were not coming from the Chamber or the parks department budgets, rather than the Economic Development budget.
Schmidt noted that the depot is experiencing drainage problems, and the study would evaluate how that area could best serve the downtown for economic development. He received a proposal from village planner Ed Freer for the work, only to have an estimate to place in the budget. Of the $20,000 for planning, $5,000 would be requested from the Chamber, he said. Both the park and building are village-owned.
-approved an alcoholic beverage license application for the Red & White wine bar, which is proposed at the corner of Cross and Main streets. Zellner abstained from the vote, saying his employer, Waunakee Community Bank, is working with the applicants.
