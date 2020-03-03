The Waunakee Village Board voted Monday to proceed with borrowing $9,995,000 to finance street and park improvements and to refinance two separate bonds with lower interest rates, resulting in a decrease in debt service for those bonds.
Finance Director Renee Meinholz noted that during the budget process, the board had agreed on a capital improvement plan that anticipated borrowing every other year for projects. The General Obligation Bonds sought this year would finance streets and park projects for 2020 and 2021, Meinholz said. Ehlers Associates, the village’s financial consultants, had looked at other opportunities for savings and identified some older bonds that could be refinanced.
Todd Taves of Ehlers said the resolution before the board would authorize Ehlers to work with staff to authorize the sale of the $9,995,000 in General Obligation Bonds, and he would bring those offers to the board at its first April meeting.
The financing will include $2,135,000 to pay for street improvements projects and $775,000 for park improvements over the next two years. It will also use $2,185,00 to refinance a tax levy supported debt with the expectation that it will save $130,000 over the next 11 years.
The next refinance would be a debt service of $4,920,000 supported by the tax levy and TIF No. 3. It is expected to reduce the debt service expense by approximately $306,000 over the next 12 years.
Taves said the interest rates assumed in the calculations presented to the board are higher than the actual current rates.
Borrowing under $10 million is significant because the issuance can be in tax exempt bonds, allowing banks to benefit from the tax exempt interest, Taves said. Borrowing $10 million or more would result in a slightly higher interest rate, he added.
With the second set of bonds to be refinanced, a small portion of the bonds would be left in place to stay under the $10 million borrowing, Taves said. On the day of the bond sale, depending on the offers, the village may increase or decrease the bonds being refinanced.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the board:
-approved an alcohol beverage license for Pace Car, LLC, the new owner of Mr. Brews Taphouse in Waunakee, along with operator licenses for Brad Wirtz and Heather Hand of Pace Car, LLC.
-met in closed session to discuss the terms of employment for Lt. Adam Kreitzman, whom the Police Commission selected to replace Waunakee Police Chief Kevin Plendl upon retirement this spring.
-met in closed session to discuss the evaluation of Village Administrator Todd Schmidt.
-approved, during consent agenda, writing off uncollectible accounts receivable and delinquent personal property taxes. Personal property taxes had been owed by Updike Chiropractic, Kee Cleaners, Professional Dairy Service, Yo!, Wild Dandelion, Adlers Automotive and Lucky’s Waunakee, LLC, between 2014 and 2018.
