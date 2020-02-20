Construction is scheduled to begin soon on a recreational trail improvement project along the south side of Hwy. M in the Town of Westport. The project includes installing a bridge across Sixmile Creek, a Timber Boardwalk through the adjacent wetlands, and asphalt path sections on each end, connecting the Woodland Drive recreational path and on road bike lanes to Northshore Bay Drive.
This path section will then allow access from Waunakee and Westport neighborhoods to Gov. Nelson State Park, the Community of Bishops Bay development, and Dane County’s North Mendota Wildlife Areas. It is part of a larger North Lake Mendota Trail project that will provide for a safe bicycle and pedestrian loop from northeast Madison to west Middleton.
The project will be built by Janke Construction Company, contracted by the Town of Westport, and paid for by Dane County with major assistance from a Wisconsin DNR Stewardship Fund grant. The work is tentatively scheduled to begin the week of Feb. 24, and is anticipated to be completed in late spring or early summer, depending on the weather and lake levels. The DNR and Dane County are working on providing a paved path connection through Governor Nelson State Park from the south end of North Shore Bay Drive to an underpass on the north-south section of Hwy. M, and to an already completed section of the North Lake Mendota Trail.
A copy of the plans and weekly updates will be available on the Town of Westport web site http://www.townofwestport.org/
