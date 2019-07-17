Nine individuals, including three who ran for election in April, have applied for the seat left vacant by Trustee Susan Springman’s resignation in May.
Those applying are:
-Nila Frye, who has served on the board of appeals and police committees. She is currently on the public works and housing task force committee and worked on the EMS monument. Frye is a resident of E. Verleen Avenue.
-Mary Heimbecker, who is retired from the UW after 19 years and ran in April’s election. She has done event planning for conferences and dealt with personnel at the Department of Revenue. She currently owns her own computer business. Heimbecker is a resident of W. Third Street.
-Roxanne Johnson, who has served on the library strategic planning committee, is on the Meadowbrook finance committee and is on the utilities commission. She has over 20 years of experience as a civil engineer and is a resident of Meadowbrook Lane.
-Ann Lewandowski, who has managed federal grants and a multi-million dollar budget in the California Department of Public Health and has extensive public health policy experience. Lewandowski has attended more than 40 public meetings over the past 18 months and is active in the community. She ran in April’s election and is a resident of W. Third Street.
-David Lisowski, a former member of the National Guard with a bachelor’s degree in marketing. Lisowski has coached youth baseball, football and soccer. He is a resident of Ridge Top Drive.
-Robert McPherson, who works in regulatory banking and finance, and has built and managed a national residential appraisal management company. McPherson ran for a trustee seat in the April election. He is a resident of Alexandria Court.
-Steve Miller, who served as chief of the Wisconsin Legislative Reference Bureau from 1998-2015 and as general counsel to the Mississippi Legislature’s audit committee for 14 years. He lives on E. Verleen Avenue.
-Kristin Runge, who works in community and economic development at UW-Madison Division of Extension as the investigator for Economic Development Administration University Center at UW-Madison. Runge is currently the consultant for the village’s housing task force. She lives on Lawton Lane.
-John Soper, who is chief of staff to a senator on the Joint Finance Committee. Soper has worked in the State Capitol for six years and has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Iowa and a juris doctor from Marquette University. He lives on Spahn Drive.
Village President Chris Zellner and Trustee Joe Zitzelsberger will review the applications and decide on four or five to interview. Interviews will be public. They are scheduled for July 29 at 6 p.m. at the Waunakee Village Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.