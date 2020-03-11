Waunakee voters will choose three village trustees from a field of five candidates on the ballot in the April 7 elections. Three incumbents, Dr. Bill Ranum, Erin Moran and Joe Zitzelsberger are all running for another term. Nila Frye and Robert McPherson are also in the race. The top three vote-getters will be elected as village trustees.
Nila Frye
Nila Frye said she is running for the trustee seat because she has encouraged others to run and felt she should do what she has often promoted. She also has often wanted others to ask questions of the board and staff at meetings.
A Waunakee resident for the past 42 years, Frye has worked on a number of committees under five different village board presidents, including parks and recreation, personnel, public works, and the housing task force. She has also served on school district and other community committees. In addition to helping begin the wrestling program when her eldest son was in elementary school, Frye served on the WaunaFest publicity committee and the EMS monument committee.
She said she sees a need for more transparency on the board and more citizen involvement.
For example, Frye said, as the village board works on a strategic plan, a survey and focus groups are part of the effort.
“I don’t think that’s enough. I feel if you really want citizen input, you need to have a hometown meeting and let the citizens ask questions, have comments, and do a little bit of brainstorming to come up with the best possible future Waunakee can have,” Frye said.
Often people she talks to say they don’t understand the questions on some surveys. Also, Frye said one of the trustees noted that the highest percentage of people who answer surveys are wealthy retirees.
“I want to hear the voice of all the citizens of Waunakee,” Frye said.
A member of the housing task force, Frye said she has advocated for more accessible housing for workers but was told the market dictates housing prices.
“Then I started hearing, you cannot build housing that blue collar workers can live in in Waunakee because it’s unaffordable because of the cost of land and the cost of building a house,” she said.
But on the housing task force, she learned that unless something is written in a comprehensive plan, it won’t happen. Frye said she believes developers will build larger, more expensive homes if no expectations are put forth in a comprehensive plan.
Frye also believes Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) should meet several criteria. She would ask if projects receiving TIF would be viable only with the funding, noting that other businesses are expanding without such financing.
She would also ask what the village would receive in return for the project, such as housing for workers. She cited the Lamphouse apartments, which demolished worker housing and failed to replace it.
Frye said she would also ask how any TIF-funded projects would positively affect the village and whether the resulting property taxes would cover the loss to taxing jurisdictions, and how long the business will stay in Waunakee.
“I keep saying, there’s no such thing as magic money,” Frye said.
Frye attended Riverdale High School. She said growing up in a rural area with little wealth allowed her to understand that listening to one another and working together can bring great outcomes.
She and her husband moved to Waunakee and purchased a home where they still live. They have four sons.
Frye has worked as a teaching assistant at Riverdale School District, as a nursing assistant and as a manager of central supply at Waunakee Manor. She has also done child care out of her home for many years.
Robert McPherson
Waunakee voters may remember Robert McPherson on the ballot in the April 2019, and on April 7, they will see his name again.
“I was not daunted by my loss last year,” he told the Tribune. “I continue to believe change is needed in leadership in the village government level.”
Waunakee continues to struggle to meet the housing needs, he said. The school district is feeling pressure to hire new employees, and one obstacle may be the inability for school staff to find housing in the area, he added.
“I continue to believe that we need diverse voices on the village board,” McPherson said, adding he is not a lifelong resident of the village.
“As I am here for the long haul in the village, I feel it’s important that we get other voices up there that can listen to other people in the village that don’t get their voices heard,” McPherson said.
Asked what qualifies him for the role, McPherson said he has leadership experience professionally and manages teams in his current position at his bank. He also has experience working with municipal groups and served on Waunakee’s Housing Task Force.
“I’m receptive to other ideas. I understand I would be representing people of the village, not my own interests, so part of that is having good listening skills,” McPherson said.
McPherson said unlike some of the other incumbents running, he does not have any “legal baggage.”
“I know how to make decisions without acting with bias that could put the village in any sort of legal trouble,” he added.
In addition to working to meet Waunakee’s housing needs, McPherson said he would like to see the infrastructure improved. The village has allocated more funding for road maintenance, but greater discussion could be had about other funds and grants to pursue. Traffic on Main Street continues to increase, and the village has not taken steps to explore mass transit options, he added. The village could also work with the county and other municipalities to expand choices in transportation without burdening the taxpayers, McPherson said.
McPherson also said he is concerned about maintaining a volunteer EMS and fire department as the village grows, and as its residents become more affluent and more professional. More people are working outside of the village, leaving fewer to volunteer as EMTs and firefighters, he added.
Originally from Frederick, Maryland, McPherson took a job in Madison at a bank. He and his wife lived on Madison’s East Side and chose Waunakee because of its schools, low crime rate and proximity to their jobs.
McPherson is the vice president of risk management at Peoples State Bank in Wausau where he is in charge of the bank’s compliance, internal audit and risk management functions, ensuring the bank is compliant with state and federal regulations.
He and his wife have a 3-year-old child. In his free time, he enjoys bicycling and traveling.
Erin Moran
Still in college when she was elected village trustee in 2018, Erin Moran is believed to be the youngest person to serve on the village board. She decided to run again because she enjoyed the past two years and has learned a lot, she said.
“I’ve been introduced to things I find exciting about local government and village government,” she said. “I think it’s important for women to be represented in office. I think it’s important for young people to be involved and represented,” she said.
Moran said she is eager to learn, interested and engaged.
“I don’t have a list of decisive opinions on certain issues. I think I come into things with an open mind and figure out what I need to know to make informed decisions,” Moran said.
Moran was part of the housing task force and said the issues will continue in the community. Any efforts to expand housing opportunities will be collaborative.
“It’s not just happening in Waunakee – it’s regional, it’s national. We definitely need to be able to use our role in that to help create more affordable housing or attract more affordable housing,” Moran said, adding it involves other costs.
Moran said she is excited about the Create Waunakee Committee that kicked off in February and is honored to chair it.
“I am truly excited about the possibilities. It’s an eight-plus year project, and it’s really cool that we have a committee now dedicated to working on some things and really bringing more people together,” Moran said.
Now employed by the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, Moran said she is exposed to other communities’ efforts to attract people.
The village has accomplished several projects, such as the library, in the past few years and is now dedicated to maintaining its infrastructure, Moran said.
She sees a continued need to evaluate traffic and transportation.
“I’m really interested in our regional transit future,” she said. “If we are going to have mass transit here… I think we need to be ready to have those conversations with other communities and have a voice in those regional transit topics,” Moran said.
The transportation issue also came out of the housing study, which looked at where people commute to.
Over the past two years, Moran said the board has been “great to work with.” It has approved small projects like Mayor’s Monarch Pledge, which Moran has been involved in. The opening of the library and the way it has been embraced by the community is an example of a larger project. Expanding the library to Sunday hours will be a win for the community, she added.
Moran said the new grocery store, HyVee, and development there will be a win for residents and commuters.
A lifelong Waunakee resident, Moran graduated in May from Edgewood College and works in public relations for the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.
“It’s an exciting job, it’s a really creative job, it’s a cool agency to be in,” Moran said.
Moran coaches high school lacrosse and is on the board for the Badgerland Lacrosse Association where she is the marketing and communications director.She also does home care for a woman with disabilities.
Joe Zitzelsberger
Joe Zitzelsberger is finishing his first term as a trustee and said during that time, the board has made some accomplishments, including making “inroads into taming the TIF monster.” No Tax Incremental Finance proposals have come before the board since it was first requested for the HyVee project, and the request was dropped when a competing grocery store developer announced theirs could be built without the assistance.
“I like where the village is at right now,” Zitzelsberger said. “You drive down Main Street, and it feels big enough to have a lot of the things people want.”
Zitzelsberger said the board functions in a way so that no one board member insists on a priority. But, Zitzelsberger said, he did bring forth the recent discussion of the sex offender ordinance, adding more investigation and discussion will be needed before the board considers any action.
Protecting Main Street, which he said has “a very nice feel,” will be a priority, Zitzelsberger said.
“There are some buildings and things that are along there that have a fantastic façade, and I don’t want to do anything to get rid of that,” Zitzelsberger said.
Some sort of historical organization may be needed, perhaps a citizens group, but Zitzelsberger would not be in favor of costly requirements for homeowners looking to make improvements, he said.
Also in the next term, Zitzelsberger anticipates the board will consider an aquatic facility, but with all of the existing neighborhood pools, he said he wonders if it will receive support.
Another question will be whether a referendum will be needed to borrow for an aquatic facility as no referendum was held for the library.
While some perceive the Veridian proposal on Main Street between Schumacher Road and Division Street as finalized, Zitzelsberger pointed out that each phase will need specific implementation plan (SIP) approval, and the development plan can change.
“As we look at putting Division Street through, that’s something that will have to happen,” Zitzelsberger said, adding the board will need to protect the sledding hill. “We do have some time to be able to get there, and the I think the board is very aware that if we go too far down in approving different things… we could put ourselves in a difficult spot to put that road through.”
Zitzelsberger said he would like to have more contact with the public. While turnout for village board meetings is high, those don’t afford much quality one-on-one time with residents. He has started to attend listening sessions to hear more about what the public is thinking, he said.
Asked what qualifications he brings to the board, Zitzelsberger said many people are qualified for the role, but he has been dedicated to it and has been listening and engaged.
“I’m not necessarily just a yes-man,” he said, adding that he has been the most likely to cast the lone nay vote. That was true during a vote when the plan commission considered a site plan for a lot in Woodland Crest.
“My reason for voting no was not that I don’t want that for that property… but the motion itself I think included 13 conditions and I thought, you know, if we’re passing this with that many things that are still undecided, they need to go back and work through that before we can really move forward,” Zitzelsberger said.
Zitzelsberger grew up in Oshkosh and has lived in Wausau and Stevens Point. He and his wife moved in Waunakee in 2005. He works in IT for American Family Insurance and has been there for 23 years. He and his wife have a daughter and a dog.
Dr. Bill Ranum
Dr. Bill Ranum was appointed to the village board to fill the remainder of a term and then was elected two years ago. He has served for three years now.
A family physician in Waunakee, Ranum, who serves on the EMS commission, said he is running for another term to help see through the Waunakee EMS transition from a fully volunteer service to a service with paid professionals.
As the village has grown, the EMS will need to stay on par. A process is underway to hire more paid EMTs and bring the service to a paramedic level.
“As we go, we have to find a way to include volunteers in that level, so they can participate,” Ranum said, adding that volunteers have been valuable.
He also hopes, as the community develops, to preserve the open space.
“The biggest part is managing the success,” he said, “keeping the process stable because the process that has gone on has been very successful, and we need to be keeping our schools and everything else at the same level.”
One of the challenges will be enabling growth without harming the character of the village. Another will be maintaining the community feel as the village segments out a bit.
“We’re definitely getting big enough that people aren’t familiar with each other all the time, and keeping that sense of togetherness” is important, Ranum said.
The Village Center does a good job in providing a community space, he added.
The village should also begin to plan for some sort of water feature, either a splash pad or a pool. Many neighborhoods have pools, but they do not provide a facility for the entire village.
Circling back to the importance of a strong community, Ranum said, “As I watch the last two years, that’s been a struggle, so everybody feels part of Waunakee.”
Asked about housing, Ranum said he believes new developments should be “organic” with quality that matches other developments in Waunakee.
“I really am hoping for owner-occupied type properties for homeowners to get in there,” he said, as opposed to mainly rentals.
Asked about the board’s accomplishments, Ranum noted the library has been transformed from a reclamation site to a place that’s being used.
“Over and over again, people say they like it and use it,” he said about the library.
The board has also been able to remain fiscally sound in the process.
“I do think the pace of the downtown is good. I would hate to see it all replaced at once, but I do think it has gradually improved as far as the units that are available and that there’s rentals available and there’s a value from that to our village,” Ranum said.
Ranum grew up on Madison’s East Side and graduated from LaFollette High School and UW-Madison, where he earned his medical degree.
He and his wife moved to Waunakee 28 years ago and have four children.
