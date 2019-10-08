The Village of Waunakee will request proposals from consulting firms who can assist with planning for the development of an aquatic facility in the community.
The village board voted unanimously in favor to proceed with the planning process Monday, with some noting that a number of people attended a public meeting in August where a range of facilities was presented.
“People need to understand it will take some time,” Trustee Gary Herzberg said about the planning process.
In August, more than 100 people attended the public session intended to gauge public interest in building a pool and to determine what type.
A memo from Community Services Director Sue McDade to the board said the overall response from those attending was positive “with interest leaning toward a year-round, regional aquatic facility.”
“Comments from the meeting indicated an interest in moving forward with planning for a facility, and many individuals indicated that they would be interested in becoming involved in the process,” the memo states.
The first directive for the consultant will be to continue the conversation with the community, McDade said at Monday’s village board meeting.
“We feel there’s more conversation to be had,” she added.
The consultant will be tasked with preparing designs for the community to review. One of the common questions in August was where a pool might be located.
“We won’t know that until we know what,” McDade said about the pool.
The request for proposals seeks a consultant to complete the following:
–a market analysis to evaluate the current aquatic offerings in and around the Waunakee community, and assess partnership opportunities.
–scoping options with costs to be reviewed by a workgroup and the parks and recreation committee, and hold public meetings.
–an evaluation of potential sites and recommendations.
–a preliminary design and the probable cost of construction.
–an operating pro forma with staffing, fees, revenue-generating programming operations, concessions and other information to demonstrate the pools’ feasibility into the future.
The deadline for proposals from consultants is Nov. 15, with interviews set for Dec. 14. It’s anticipated a contract would be awarded Dec. 16.
At the Aug. 20 listening session on an aquatic facility, one option described was a year-round, regional pool. Blake Theisen, planner with Ayres Associates, presented an option that included a dome over the lap pool. It would have a 350-person capacity and require 7 acres. The cost was estimated at between $8 million and $14 million.
More than likely, a referendum would decide whether the village would move forward with the project.
Village President Chris Zellner said he supported going to referendum but noted that the school board is also planning a building referendum and expressed concern about the impact of both occurring simultaneously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.