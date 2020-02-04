The Waunakee Village Board Monday rejected a claim from Madison Environmental Resources Inc. (MERI) that sought a refund of its 2019 property taxes on the basis that its property is exempt from taxes.
According to a memo from an attorney for the village, Meg Vergeront, the board had disallowed the same claim last year for MERI’s 2018 taxes, and litigation is pending. Vergeront advised the board that if the 2019 claim is disallowed, MERI, a medical waste disposal company, would file another suit, and the 2018 and 2019 claims would be consolidated.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the board appointed two members to its Community Development Authority, which has been reengaged to further the goals of the Housing Task Force.
Village President Chris Zellner reviewed six applications for two positions left vacant after two members moved out of the village.
Monday, the board approved the appointment of Jeff Tews, who served on the Housing Task Force, to the term ending in April 2020. The Board also approved the appointment of Ann Lewandowski to the term ending in 2021.
Other members of the CDA include Al Dassow, David Kennedy and Jeff Smith.
Zellner also recommended he chair the CDA, taking over the role for Erin Moran, who is now chair of the Create Waunakee Committee.
