Todd Schmidt, Waunakee village administrator, was named the League of Wisconsin Municipalities Board of Directors 1st Vice President this week at the League’s 121st Annual Conference in Green Bay.
The League serves Wisconsin’s cities and villages, providing advocacy, training and legal services. More than 500 attendees from cities and village across the State participated in the Conference.
“Without a doubt, the League has exponentially grown in influence and prominence over the past several years. To be a part of that is just plain exciting! I really look forward to engaging more with my colleagues across the state and interacting with the tremendous League team – both the members and the staff. Wisconsin is a top-notch state because of its top-notch communities. The League is here to maintain that status for the people our communities serve,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt will serve through the 2020 Annual Conference in La Crosse. He is next in line to lead the League as President.
