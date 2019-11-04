Since April of 2016, two Waunakee area residents who received services from the senior center have bequeathed funds to the center in their wills.
Now the senior center is looking to invest that money and create a process to spend the more than $400,000 in donations.
But state statutes limit how a municipality can invest public funds, and to get the highest rate of investment, the senior center is looking to form a Friends group to oversee the process.
Waunakee Senior Center Director Cindy Mosiman announced that intention at the Oct. 21 Waunakee Village Board meeting during the presentation of the draft budget.
She explained to the Tribune that a Friends of the Senior Center group, with a nonprofit status, could work with a financial planner to find the best way to invest it.
“The way it sits now, just at village hall, that’s not happening,” Mosiman said.
One regular at the center for many years, John Forsyte, died in April of 2016, leaving in his will $421,967 to the senior center. It was a shock to the staff there.
After attorney fees, the center will have received the total of amount of $390,490 in 2020. It receives approximately $78,098 per year from Forsyte’s estate.
Then over the summer, the senior center received another gift in a resident’s will, stocks and bonds estimated to be worth $55,000.
By statute, the village cannot own stocks and bonds, and village staff is working with the family to cash these out for a gift.
“We never expected this with John Forsyte. We never expected this with this woman,” Mosiman said. “Obviously at the senior center, what we do makes a difference in people’s lives, and especially those folks through case management services, because that’s where the big connection came with this lady.”
With Forsyte, the staff at the senior center just ensured his well-being. His attorney, in a letter notifying the center of his gift, told the staff that “he greatly appreciated the care” he had received, and that the staff had become like his family.
The second gift bestowed solidified the staff’s intent to form a nonprofit Friends group – similar to the Friends of the Waunakee Library and the Friends of Schumacher Farm Park – to manage the funds.
Mosiman said she plans to contact the library to see how their Friends group was formed and has already talked to those at the Monona Senior Center about the process for developing their 501(c)3.
“Then the next step will be, how can we help older adults in our community with this funding?” Mosiman said.
It could be used to help someone who needs financial assistance. The case manager could develop an application process for those who need help with purchasing eyeglasses, hearing aids or medication.
“Maybe it’s the same committee, the Friends group, who will look at those applications,” Mosiman said.
Mosiman wants the funds to go back to the older adults in the Waunakee community, she said.
The senior center has its operating budget and does not need the funds left to it to be spent toward it, she said.
“We didn’t go out seeking this. Being that it’s such a wonderful gift, it just makes sense to give it back. There are folks in our community who are low income and are struggling in different ways,” Mosiman added.
Mosiman believes the donors would approve, as well.
“I think that would make these people happy that their money was being used in this way,” she said.
