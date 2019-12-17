To maintain a parity in compensation between non-union and union workers in the Village of Waunakee, the Waunakee Village Board Monday approved a 0.5 percent wage increase for its non-union represented members.
Village board members had set aside $50,000 in 2018 as part of the 2019 village budget because the WPPA, which represents the police department, had not yet finalized its contract negotiations for 2019.
WPPA-represented employees negotiated a 2.5 percent adjustment to take effect Jan. 1, 2019, and an additional 0.5 percent adjustment on July 1, for a total wage adjustment of 3 percent, Todd Schmidt, village administrator, told the board Monday.
As part of the budget, the village board agreed to a 2 percent wage increase for non-represented employees beginning Jan. 1, 2019.
The village board approved a 1 percent wage increase for those employees retroactive to Dec. 1, 2019, instead to bring them to same level of adjustment in base wages as the police.
“We did approve this last year with this understanding,” said Village President Chris Zellner. “We talked very openly about trying to match these two.”
Also at Monday’s meeting, the board agreed to a schedule for its strategic planning process. That process began in November when Appleton Mayor Tim Hanna spent a day with the board during a retreat to consider its mission and vision statements.
“In addition, the board evaluated trends affecting our community that should be considered as additional planning is completed,” Schmidt noted in a memo to the board.
The schedule has the board finalizing its mission and vision statements by mid-February, then working on strategic planning through the spring for a final draft of a strategic plan in July.
Zellner said he might like to see that plan completed before July.
Trustee Gary Herzberg noted that some shorter-term plans could affect the 2021 budget and may be anticipated earlier.
Staff and board members discussed the process for soliciting public comment through surveys and public forums, noting that process will also take some time.
Trustee Kristin Runge noted that the Housing Task Force survey included several questions related to community identity, and those results could be considered.
Trustee Joe Zitzelsberger said he was concerned about the timing of elections, as the board could see some turnover.
“The strategic planning process will have a lifeline that won’t end,” Schmidt said.
Zellner said he would encourage anyone running for the village board to attend the meetings or watch them on YouTube so they are up to speed on the process.
Schmidt added that he sends meeting materials to all candidates.
