Both the Village of Waunakee and the Town of Westport have drafted declarations of emergency in response to the 2019 novel strain of coronavirus, or COVID-19, as requested by Dane County Emergency Management.
According to Waunakee Village Administrator Todd Schmidt, the purpose is to “demonstrate a multi-jurisdictional and collaborative response to the spread.”
The village will track all expenses to the municipality related to public protection efforts during this time, and if federal relief funds become available, the declaration will help in seeking reimbursement.
The Westport’s declaration “requests State assistance and advises the State of Wisconsin” of the town’s emergency conditions.
Both drafts will go before the municipal boards for consideration. The village board will consider the document at its April 6 meeting; the town board will review Westport declaration at a March 23 meeting.
