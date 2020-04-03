The Waunakee Village Clerk has announced new voter guidelines in light of a recent court decision.
On April 2, 2020, Judge William Conley of the Western District of Wisconsin federal court issued an order related to absentee ballots for the April 7, 2020 election. While the Village waits for further guidance from the Wisconsin Election Commission, voters should be aware that the Court ordered the following:
(1) The deadline for the receipt of absentee ballots is extended to 4 p.m. on Monday, April 13, (previous deadline was 8 p.m. on election day);
(2) The deadline for receipt of absentee ballot request by mail, fax, or email is extended to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020;
and (3) A witness signature on the absentee ballot certificate envelope is not required if the absentee voter provides a written affirmation or other statement that they were unable to safely obtain a witness certification despite reasonable attempts to do so, provided the ballot is otherwise valid.
