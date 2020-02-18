The Waunakee Police Commission is interviewing two finalist candidates hoping to fill the role of police chief after Chief Kevin Plendl retires this spring.
A field of 15 or so applicants were reviewed internally before the two finalists were referred to the police commission to interview at their Feb. 19 meeting, according to Todd Schmidt, village administrator.
The Tribune obtained application materials from each of the candidates, both of whom have extensive law-enforcement experience.
Applying for the position are Jenniffer Price-Lehmann, who has served on the executive leadership team at the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation for the past 20 years, and Lt. Adam Kreitzman, who has been with the Waunakee Police Department for more than 14 years.
Prior to joining the Department of Justice, Price-Lehmann was a police officer with the Wausau Police Department and UW-Madison Police Department from 1997-1999. She went on to become a senior special agent with the Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation. In her application, Price-Lehmann said she has “developed, implemented and led teams and programs to include the creation of policies, strategies and services in…multiple location and work environment settings, covering 5 regional offices and over 125 employees at the Division alone.”
Price-Lehmann said as bureau director, she manages an annual grant budget of $747,000 and collaborates with the executive team to manage the operational budget of more than $24 million.
Price-Lehmann holds a bachelor’s degree in behavioral science and law and a certificate in criminal justice from UW-Madison.
If hired, Price-Lehmann would be the first woman to hold the position of Waunakee Police Chief.
Kreitzman began with the Waunakee Police Department as a patrol officer and became the K9 officer before being promoted to sergeant and then lieutenant. Currently, he is responsible for department training, media relations, website, social media page, the Citizens Academy, internal affairs, open records requests and grant writing. He is also responsible for all in-service and specialty training for the entire department.
Kreitzman directly supervises department investigators and night shift sergeants.
“My commitment to community policing has always been strong,” Kreitzman wrote in his application letter. “I am regularly involved in activities taking place in the Waunakee community. Examples would be facilitating community meetings, Waunakee Cares Coalition, National Night Out, Shop with a Cop and event planning for many of the Waunakee community events.”
Kreitzman was previously employed with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department and the City of Fox Lake Police Department.
He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Upper Iowa University, an associate degree from Madison Area Technical college and completed the Law Enforcement Police Academy. Kreitzman is also a graduate of Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.
The police commission will select the chief and afterwards the village board will approve the terms of employment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.