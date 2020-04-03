The Safer at Home order, prohibiting groups of more than 10 from congregating, is posing challenges for the Waunakee Village Board and other municipalities throughout the state as they try to comply with the open meetings laws.
On April 1, village staff conducted a meeting on the video-conferencing platform Zoom, with attorneys present to try to work out a means for the public to attend virtual meetings and participate in public hearings. Village staff were looking ahead to their April 6 meeting.
Village Administrator Todd Schmidt shared with the group that the Madison City Council had a link to its agenda inviting community members to request to participate in the meeting.
In Waunakee, community members could register to make comments by contacting the village clerk, Schmidt said.
Attorney Bryan Kleinmaier noted that people could also participate by phone and provide their phone number to Kylie West, assistant to the administrator, if they wish to comment. Those participating via computer may be able to raise their hand.
“It’s not an ideal situation,” Kleinmaier said.
Schmidt noted that with one of the agenda items related to the COVID-19 crisis, he expected “gobs of attendees” for that portion.
Schmidt said he was also looking at setting up a toll-free number for people to call into the meeting.
“This is an effort to be as compliant as possible with open-meetings laws,” he said.
Meeting in closed session also poses challenges. Legal staff suggested a separate conference call be held in another staffer’s office with board members and attorneys.
