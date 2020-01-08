As candidates turned in nomination papers to run for local municipal and school board seats Tuesday, voters are getting a clear picture of who will be on the slate when they vote in the April 7 election.
Five candidates will vie for three open Waunakee Village Trustee seats. Incumbents Joe Zitzelsberger, Bill Ranum and Erin Moran all filed for election, as did challengers Robert McPherson and Nila Frye. McPherson also ran for a trustee seat in the 2019 election; Frye has served on a number of committees over the years.
Also running for reelection in Waunakee is Nicholas Rifelj, who is seeking another four-year term as municipal judge.
Two candidates – incumbent Joan Ensign and Joel Lewis – are running for the seat representing the Town of Westport, City of Middleton and City Madison on the Waunakee school board. Brian D. Hoefer is running to replace Julie Waner for the seat representing the Village of Waunakee on the school board. Waner decided against running for another term. All school board candidates are voted on at large, although they represent the different areas within the district.
In the Town of Springfield, Pamela Krill is running for the Town Supervisor seat held by Daniel Dresen, who is running for reelection. Incumbent Arthur Meinholz is also running for another supervisor term.
In the Town of Westport, incumbent supervisors Terry Enge and Mark Trotter are both running for another term.
Both incumbent supervisors in the Town of Vienna are also running again. Gary Endres and Ron Rupp are seeking another term.
