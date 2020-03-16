The Town of Westport is continuing to monitor the status of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. At this point, we are encouraging the community to take the following measures regarding Westport business to reduce exposure.
PAYMENTS: If you are looking to make a payment to a Westport Utility or the NECC for a utility/water bill or court citation please use our online programs to complete the payment. Links are available here: www.townofwestport.org. If you cannot use our online systems, please use the dropbox located just outside and to the right of the office entrance available 24/7. If you are looking to obtain a dog license, please utilize mail service or drop box and items will be returned via mail. Building permits and other licenses/permit information are also available online.
TOWN MEETINGS AND FACILITY USE: All non-essential Town committee meetings will be cancelled indefinitely immediately. Staff will be severely limiting group contact for meetings and conferences. Westport facilities will be closed for meetings and events immediately. For the moment Town Board meetings will continue with the next meeting set for 3/23. If you have a question regarding any Town service, please call 608/849-4372 or email reception@townofwestport.org. The Town offices will be open and humming, but expect limited lobby contact or even closures.
ABSENTEE VOTING: You can vote without leaving your home. Absentee Voting for the Spring Election and Presidential Preference Primary begins Monday, March 16. We encourage all voters who are looking to vote absentee to request a ballot online at: https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/. You do not need a reason to vote absentee. Once we receive your written request, a ballot will be mailed to you. You then return the ballot by mail.
GENERAL INQUIRY: If you have a general service inquiry or need assistance from Town staff or a consultant, please call rather than visit. We can be reached at 608/849-4372. We likely can complete your request or transaction electronically.
GENERAL COUNTY HEALTH INFO: Madison & Dane County Public Health have issued recommendations for individuals, families, and businesses to consider regarding COVID-19. That information is available here: https://www.publichealthmdc.com/health-services/partners-providers/resources-by-disease/coronavirus
