The Arbor Day Foundation has named the Village of Waunakee a 2019 Tree City USA in honor of its commitment to effective urban forestry management.
Waunakee achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program's four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
"Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has in a community first-hand," said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. "The trees being planted and cared for by Waunakee are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it's through volunteer engagement or public evaluation."
Communities worldwide are facing issues with air quality, water resources, personal health and well-being, energy use and protection from extreme heat and flooding. The Arbor Day Foundation recently launched the Time for Trees initiative to address these issues, with unprecedented goals for planting 100 million trees in forests and communities and inspiring 5 million tree planters by 2022.
