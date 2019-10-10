Dane County Executive Joe Parisi Thursday announced that the Affordable Housing Development Fund will be awarded to six proposals totaling over $7.2 million, pending approval from the Dane County Board.
This funding will be used to create more than 460 affordable housing units in Madison, Cottage Grove, Fitchburg and Mount Horeb. Dane County’s Affordable Housing Development Fund was originally created in the 2015 budget and establishes a source of funding to assist in the creation of affordable housing in Dane County.
“Dane County is committed to being a part of the solution to address affordable housing challenges in our community,” said Parisi said. “These dollars will help bring together successful partnerships and increase access to opportunity in Dane County.”
“The number of projects in communities around the county illustrates the need for affordable housing is not just a Madison challenge,” said County Board Supervisor Patrick Miles, the sponsor of the resolution approving the funding. “We are committed to doing our part to address need for affordable housing throughout Dane County.”
The projects include the following:
-$450,000 will go to Gorman & Company for the 87-unit Elderberry Place project at 8552 Elderberry Road in Madison. This project targets seniors (62+) with a disability. Seventy-three units will be designated as affordable, including 50 one-bedroom and 23 two-bedroom units for individuals making between 30% to 60% of the County Median Income (CMI).
-$650,000 will be awarded to Movin’ Out for the Ace Apartments located at 4602 Cottage Grove Road, Madison. The proposed project includes 70 units comprised of a mix of 59 one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units affordable to individuals making between 30% and 60% of the County Median Income (CMI). Eleven units will be offered at market-rate. Fourteen of the units have between three to four bedrooms.
-$1,187,550 will go to MSP Real Estate for a 111-unit project at 1212 Huxley St. in Madison. Ninety-four units will be affordable units, including a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedrooms. This project provides a mix of affordable senior and family housing, with 23 of the units for individuals and families making at or below 30% of the County Median Income (CMI).
-$1,350,000 will be awarded to Gorman & Company for the 58-unit Landsby Ridge project at 204 Blue Moon Street in Mount Horeb. Fifty-three units will be affordable to individuals making at or below 60% of the County Median Income (CMI), including 17 one-bedroom, 25 two-bedroom, and 11 three-bedroom units.
-$1,550,000 will go to Movin’ Out for the 100-unit Glen Grove Apartments on Cottage Grove Road in the Village of Cottage Grove. The project is a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units (affordable at 30% to 80% of CMI). Twenty percent of the units will be set aside for households where at least one family member has a disability.
-$2,050,000 will be awarded to J.T. Klien for the first 109 units of the Limestone Ridge Apartments on Fitchrona Road, south of McKee Road in Fitchburg. The project includes 82 affordable units including 50 one-bedroom, 19 two-bedroom and 13 three-bedroom units. The units will be affordable to individuals making between 30% to 60% of the County Median Income (CMI).
Responses to Dane County’s request for proposal totaled $15,232,250 in requested funds. The County Board is reviewing a resolution verifying each recipient’s award, which is expected to be approved in the coming weeks.
