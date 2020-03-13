Tim Kiefer, who is serving his fourth term representing Waunakee on the Dane County Board of Supervisors, will see a challenge for his seat in the April 7 election. Waunakee resident Dan Kieta has filed nomination papers as a candidate.
Dan Kieta
Dan Kieta said he has thought about running for a political office in the past, and at this point in his life he has the freedom.
He began to seriously consider running for the county board nearly two years ago. His wife works closely with the Madison Area Builders Association who was looking for candidate to run then, he said.
“The final straw was when I went to the polling booth and saw that there was no challenger,” he said, referring to the county board seat held by Tim Kiefer.
He’d considered a village board seat but felt the county board was a higher office.
“I’ve lived in Dane County for 43 out of my 44 years… so feel like I know Dane County pretty well,” he said.
Kieta said he believes term limits should be in place and candidates should be challenged.
“As far as Waunakee goes, I feel like I can represent the newer Waunakee. There’s a lot of incoming families. It’s growing very rapidly, and my family is a part of that,” Kieta said, adding he has two daughters ages 10 and 14 in the school system and he wants to help influence Waunakee going forward.
As a member of the county board, he could bring a newer voice from someone not experienced in politics.
His No. 1 priority for the county is cleaning up the lakes, he said. More efforts may be needed to dredge, work with farmers and prevent fertilizer from running into the waterways.
“It’s what makes Dane County Dane County, in my opinion, are the lakes,” Kieta said.
For Waunakee, his priority is traffic and affordable housing for teachers and police officers.
“I feel like a lot of our teachers and police officers don’t live in Waunakee because they can’t afford to. And I think to be part of the community in that way, it needs to be offered at the very least,” Kieta said.
Because he has not been in politics, he is unsure what issues the county board is working on, but said he is willing to learn. He believes the county board should find a fiscally responsible way to redevelop the Alliant Energy Center, he said.
Kieta grew up in Madison and graduated from Madison Memorial High School and Madison Media Institute in broadcasting.
He works in inside sales at Wisconsin Building Supply in Windsor. He and his wife built a home in Waunakee nearly seven years ago.
Kieta enjoys golfing, playing drums with other musician friends and attending concerts in his free time.
Tim Kiefer
Tim Kiefer has represented Waunakee on the Dane County Board since he was first elected in 2012.
“I think I’m doing a good job,” he said. “There’s more to be done for the Waunakee area particularly as there’s continued population growth.”
The county board will be involved transportation in the Waunakee area, and Kiefer said he is concerned with preventing flooding, another effort the county has worked on.
Kiefer said he is proud of the work he’s accomplished on the board, including at Schumacher Farm Park, where the county helped build out the red barn into the Center for Rural History.
“I think that was a park that had been underutilized, partly because of the lack of facilities,” he said.
Kiefer added that he is happy that Main Street was able to remain as two lanes, rather than four as the Department of Transportation had intended during the 2014 reconstruction. The four-lane proposal received push back from local officials and the county board passed a resolution opposing it.
“I think the county certainly played a role in stopping that bad idea… and preserving the small-town character of downtown Waunakee,” he said.
More transportation work is needed, Kiefer added. Currently plans are underway to reconstruct Hwy. M, and the county has talked about building a North Mendota Parkway for many years.
“I’m not sure when the stars are going to align on that, but I want to continue working on that as well,” Kiefer said, adding that his predecessor on the board, Eileen Bruskewitz, was also a strong advocate for a North Mendota Parkway.
It will require a partnership between the state, county and federal government, he said.
The board is also working on issues not local to Waunakee, such as the jail remodeling project and the Alliant Energy revamp to keep that convention center competitive with other regional centers.
One challenge before the board is the continuing increase in health care costs for county employees, Kiefer said.
Also, while the economy is strong now, at some point, an economic downturn will occur. The county relies on sales and property tax revenue which decrease during economic declines, Kiefer said. The county has a rainy day fund, but economic downturns are always challenging.
Overall, he said, county government works “pretty well.” County government is sometimes called an “invisible level” of government that manages to stay out of the news headlines, he said.
“If we not on the front page, it’s because county government is doing its job,” Kiefer said. “If we are on the front page of the paper, sometimes it’s because something’s gone wrong.”
Kiefer grew up in Kenosha and moved to Madison at age 17 to attend the UW. A graduate of Harvard Law School, Kiefer has worked for the Dane County District Attorney’s Office and currently has his own law practice. He has lived in Waunakee since 2009 when he purchased a condominium in the village.
Kiefer encourages people to reach out to him with any concerns they may have with county government.
“I’ve really enjoyed serving on the county board over the last eight years. I would like to do it for another two years,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.