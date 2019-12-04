In 2020, flushing the toilet and sending water down the drain will cost a bit more, and those costs are forecasted to continue rising.
The Waunakee Village Board Monday approved an 11.9 percent sewer rate increase, about $258,000, in part to keep pace with increasing costs from the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD), the region’s water treatment facility.
Tim Herlitzka, Waunakee Utilities manager, explained the need for the increase during the village board meeting.
The last rate increase took effect in 2019, Herlitzka said.
“The number one reason is because our treatment costs from MMSD are going up significantly,” Herlitzka noted. “They are going up $182,000 in 2020.”
MMSD costs represent 81 percent of the sewer costs for Waunakee Utilities, he added.
MMSD needs to continue replacing equipment at their treatment plant. Also, new growth in the area is occurring. Finally, new regulations for phosphorous and chlorides has also increased treatment costs.
Waunakee Utilities is also planning for the replacement of a sewer vacuum truck. Other operation and maintenance expenses are forecasted for 2020, mainly due to inflation.
The monthly sewer costs on the average home will rise by $4.60 per month. Customers will pay about $39.50 in 2020 on the average home. The monthly bills will increase at higher rate for larger homes and commercial properties.
A chart of sewerage districts including Lodi, Dane, Waunakee, DeForest, Madison, Sun Prairie, Westport and those statewide shows that Waunakee’s rates are the third highest, but Herlitzka noted that the chart shows Waunakee’s 2020 rates compared to the other communities’ 2019 rates.
Utility to sell power line to ATC
The village board also approved the sale of an electric line to the American Transmission Company. According to a memo to board members, Waunakee Utilities owns an overhead electrical line that serves the North Substation on Easy Street and connects to a line owned by ATC on Kopp Road.
The 1.3-mile line is 69,000 volts compared to Waunakee Utilities’ normal distribution voltage of 12,470. Herlitzka said Waunakee Utilities staff is not trained to work on lines that operate at 69,000 volts and is unable to perform maintenance on them. A contractor would have to be hired to make any needed repairs to the lines, Herlitzka said.
The sale price for the lines is $101,667. ATC will be responsible for maintenance and repairs, along with tree trimming around the lines. Waunakee Utilities will also be reimbursed for some or all of the legal fees associated with the transaction.
Also, at Monday’s meeting, the board:
- approved a rate increase for dog licenses. Clerk Caitlin Stene noted that Dane County included a $5 increase for dog licenses in its budget. When the village collects fees for dog licenses, two-thirds of the fee goes to the county, Stene said. The village is increasing its rates accordingly. Stene said this fee has not changed since 2009. Village Administrator Todd Schmidt commented that it might be a good time to get a cat.
-approved a repeal of the Economic Development Commission and passed a resolution to reactivate the Community Development Authority. The CDA will look at recommendations from the Housing Task Force and put policies forward for the board. Community members will be invited to serve on the CDA and former members will be contacted to see if they would like to continue serving. Village Attorney Brian Kleinmaier said he will have to research the process for appointing and removing members.
