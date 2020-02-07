Several road projects are coming up in the Town of Westport, and at the Feb. 5 Waunakee Chamber of Commerce annual breakfast, Westport’s attorney, administrator and clerk-treasurer summarized the work involved.
Just hours after the Chamber breakfast, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced a trail connection to be built this year from Woodland Drive to Middleton. That trail will cross Six Mile Creek and connect to an underpass at Oncken Road at the Bishops Bay subdivision. It will continue adjacent to Hwy. M to county-owned land.
A study has also been done to determine expanding Hwy. M to four lanes. It’s been determined that the road should be built to four lanes from Hwy. 113 to Hwy. K with a roundabout at the intersection of Hwys. K and M. Funding has been recommended for 2023, and that’s when construction is expected. Wilson noted that the Dane County Board has approved speed limit changes to the road to make them more uniform.
Another project now underway will improve Hwy. 19 with a roundabout at the intersection of River Road. The road will be four lanes from the Fleet Farm to the River Road roundabout. Wilson described that roundabout as similar to the one that has been built at Hwy. 19 at the Hwy. 113 and Hwy. I intersection.
New for the Town of Westport will be a Madison Area Builder’s Association Parade of Homes site in the town. It will be in the Carriage Ridge subdivision where eight houses will be developed. One of the homes, on two lots, is 22,000 square feet, Wilson said.
