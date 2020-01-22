The Waunakee Village Hall could soon be relocated to the former Waunakee Public Library site on South Street.
At Monday’s village board meeting, trustees agreed to have Creative Business Interiors proceed with an architectural design at the former library and engage Baker Tilly to request proposals for the redevelopment of the village hall’s Main Street building. The village would then go to bid for a contractor to complete the former library remodel.
Village Administrator Todd Schmidt had been tasked with finding an estimate for the South Street library remodel to accommodate the municipal offices.
Creative Business Interiors estimated the renovation cost at between $525,000 and $650,000. The design drawings presented Monday place most of the village hall functions on the upper floor, with extra meeting space, storage, IT facilities and a staff break area at the lower level.
In a memo to the village board, Schmidt noted that the location is central and that he saw benefits to being near the high school. Also, an informal survey showed a desire among neighbors for a continued institutional use for the building.
The other options would include leaving the library unused, which would cost the village $22,300 per year for elevator inspections, pest control, fire inspections, utilities, insurance, lawn care, snow removal, building monitoring and basic maintenance.
Or, the village could sell both the village hall and the old library and construct a new village hall on land reserved near the new Madison Street library. In December of 2016, OPN architects estimated the cost for a new village hall between $2,300,000 and $3 million. Any borrowing for a new village hall would require a referendum, Schmidt said.
The most recent appraisal of the existing village hall at the corner of Main Street and S. Century Avenue, done in 2016, came in at $1 million. The latest pro-forma on funding for the new library estimated the sale of the former library at $850,000.
Village board members had some questions but were generally amenable to contracting with Creative Business Interiors for the architectural design work and with Baker Tilly for the request for proposal.
“Well, I see a zero chance of selling the library and getting it on the tax rolls,” said Trustee Phil Willems. “I see a 100 percent chance of selling this [village hall] and getting it on the tax rolls. So I think that, long story short, we have the potential of putting a $1 million office building on the market in Waunakee and collecting taxes on it. As it stands right now, we’ve got two buildings that we’re not getting taxes on.”
Trustee Gary Herzberg said one resident urged against moving the village hall away from the downtown.
But both trustees Erin Moran and Bill Ranum said they believed most people don’t know where the village hall is.
Herzberg also asked about whether enough parking would be available for the municipal offices at the former library site.
Schmidt noted that meetings are rarely held during the day, and the library has 40 parking spaces. In his presentation of the design at the former library, Schmidt pointed out that it does not provide a larger meeting room than the current location, and village officials would look to hold larger meetings at either the Village Center or the new library.
Finance director Renee Meinholz told the board that the $20,000 spent for the architectural design could be paid from the fund balance and then reimbursed from the sale of the village hall. The village anticipates spending just under $5,000 for Baker Tilly’s request for proposal process to market the village hall property.
“I agree that this a very good, sound strategy for us,” said Village President Chris Zellner. “The only other option would be for us to deed it over to the school district, and that would bring us no revenue, so if we were going down that road and moving on with the library, I don’t think that’s a sound decision. And the school district has shown really no interest in that building.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.