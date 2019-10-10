Waunakee Utilities General Manager Tim Herlitzka was re-elected on Sept. 26 as treasurer of the WPPI Energy Board of Directors.
Together through WPPI Energy, Waunakee Utilities and 50 other local, not-for-profit electric utilities in Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula purchase power, share resources and jointly own electric generation facilities and transmission assets.
Herlitzka has represented Waunakee on the WPPI Energy board since 2005, and he has served since 2012 on the board’s 11-member Executive Committee, which oversees WPPI Energy’s operations and programs. Herlitzka has held the board treasurer role since 2013. He also chairs the organization’s Finance & Audit Committee, on which he has served since 2007, and serves on the Rates Services Advisory Group.
Under the guidance of Herlitzka and the rest of the board of directors, WPPI Energy has held costs to member utilities relatively flat for the past five years. In 2018, WPPI Energy’s average wholesale power supply cost decreased 7.4%, marking the joint action agency’s lowest wholesale cost since 2009.
The WPPI Energy membership is also making its power supply resource mix more diverse and sustainable, with an electric generation portfolio that is around 33% carbon-free. The membership will soon add the Point Beach Solar Energy Center, putting WPPI Energy on track to achieve about a 37% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by 2025 when compared to 2005.
Community-owned Waunakee Utilities provides electric and water service to more than 6,200 customers.
