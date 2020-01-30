Less than a week after the Waunakee community celebrated the retirement of Sgt. Geoff Hutchinson, the Waunakee Police Department said goodbye to another longtime police office – Lt. Joe Peterson – on Jan. 29.
Hired in 1997, Peterson was first promoted to sergeant within two years, and then to lieutenant in 2002. Police Chief Kevin Plendl spoke about his impact on the department during the past 18 years.
“When Joe became lieutenant, we had a meeting regarding some areas for improvement within the police department. A couple of those areas involved drug cases, clearance of crimes and our National Night Out,” Plendl said.
Peterson made contacts with the Dane County narcotics and drug task force, he said.
“In less than three months after Joe’s tenure into lieutenant, we did a search warrant on a house, and we had the largest drug arrest in the history of the community,” Plendl said, adding the young man arrested had been dealing drugs to high school and middle school students. The arrest also brought community support.
Since then, the department has had two new drug cases with Peterson’s direct involvement, including its largest last year.
Peterson took over investigations after his promotions.
“Joe called it the bureau – a bureau of one at the time – until we added a detective, Brian Pittsley,” Plendl said.
Plendl said the department’s crime clearance rate for the 10 years prior to Peterson’s promotion to lieutenant was 19 percent – significantly below the statewide average. During the next 10 years, it was 47 percent.
“One year of high crime clearance I consider to be luck or an anomaly. This wasn’t luck; it wasn’t coincidence. It was hard work and perseverance,” Plendl said.
As an example, Plendl described their effort to retrieve a safe dumped in Lake Mendota. They went by boat and equipped Peterson in a wet suit.
“That wasn’t very successful. We called the sheriff’s office in, and they got their dive team and got it in five minutes,” he said. “We were well intentioned.”
Peterson also transformed the National Night Out into a true community event.
“It has grown every year and is incredibly well run, and it really brings the police in the community together,” Plendl said.
Over the years, Peterson has taught firearms and defense, and mentored newer officers in professional communications and report writing, as he had done at Madison College’s academy. He also helped recruit new officers, Plendl noted.
Expanding on his other talents, the chief said, “He’s bilingual – at least he thinks he is.”
Plendl recalled shortly after Peterson was hired while Plendl was sergeant, the two were on patrol together and encountered a vehicle involved in a significant incident in another community.
“We made a traffic stop on that vehicle, and it quickly became apparent there was a language barrier with the driver,” Plendl said. “It was a tense situation. Joe told me, he was very adamant, ‘I speak some Spanish.’”
Peterson approached the driver and gave a command.
“I wanted for Joe to give another command and he said the same thing,” Plendl said. “And I said, ‘That’s all?’ And he said, ‘That’s all I got.’”
Fortunately, the officers took the driver into custody without incident or harm, Plendl added.
“The interesting thing about that, I later expressed my displeasure to him that knowing one phrase in one language is not what I consider knowing some of the language,” Plendl said. “Joe had a rebuttal to that. He said he also knew how to ask where the bathroom was in Spanish.”
Peterson had worked as a firearms instructor for many years, but Plendl said the training may have worn off as he described how, when investigating a burglary in Waunakee in 2018, Peterson pursued the suspects in what ended up being a disabled vehicle on Hwy. Q.
“He drew his gun and had the whole holster with it,” Plendl said.
Plendl said he felt fortunate for the opportunity to work with a good friend every day who brought professionalism to the department.
“I could not have asked for a better person to be by my side through those tough times the last 18 years,” he said.
Peterson credited his accomplishments to others in the community, including his colleagues, and to Chief Plendl, who worked to build a “team of officers that we are proud to have serving this community.”
He also thanked the village board, police commission and other municipal workers for their support.
Peterson said he had been asked if he was ready for retirement, noting that retirement brings uncertainty.
“I can tell you what I’m not prepared for, and that’s not being able to walk through the back door of our police department and seeing our people. I’m going to miss that, and I’m going to miss them,” Peterson said.
He added that he was fortunate early in his career to have Plendl as a sergeant.
Peterson said the cliché is, did you leave the department better than you found it?
“I can say with confidence, not just yes, but hell yes,” Peterson said.
And he noted that his wife, Laura, was by his side throughout his career.
“In a law enforcement family, the day starts much like any other married couple’s, with a hug and a kiss goodbye. However, our spouses carry the burden of not knowing if today is the day they will get a visit from the department personnel that will forever change their lives,” Peterson said.
To his wife, he said, “Thank you; I love you. Now let’s go on vacation. You deserve it.”
The sendoffs of Sgt. Geoff Hutchinson last week and Joe Peterson on Wednesday are just the first of more to come in 2020. In June, Officer Duane Brehmer and Chief Kevin Plendl will retire, each having served for decades with the Waunakee department.
