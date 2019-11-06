News sources are reporting an explosion at a Town of Westport home Wednesday morning.
According to news outlets, carbon monoxide from a vehicle running in a garage reached an explosive level and was ignited by a nearby source.
No injuries were reported.
Responding were Middleton fire along with Waunakee fire and EMS, Verona fire and Cross Plains fire.
