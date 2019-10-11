Another criminal complaint in has been filed in Dane County Court related to a car theft in Waunakee in 2019.
Juriese R. Bell of Benton Harbor, age 19, is accused of taking a 2017 Nissan Rouge from a garage on N. Meadowbrook Lane in Waunakee and faces a felony charge of driving or operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent after he was arrested on Oct. 5
Waunakee Police responded to a report of a stolen car during the early morning hours of Sept. 24. The owner of the vehicle reported her purse missing from her kitchen counter and noticed that the service door to her garage was open and the car was not in the garage.
Also missing from the home were a men’s wallet, cash, a laptop computer and an iPad.
Surveillance captured at least four suspects involved in several burglaries in the Meadowbrook neighborhood beginning at about 2:50 a.m. who were associated with a Chrysler 200 sedan that had been stolen in the City of Madison, according to the criminal complaint.
A Waunakee Police Officer discovered that an individual later identified as Bell, the defendant, was identified via East Towne Mall surveillance as operating the stolen vehicle just prior to a pursuit.
According to the criminal complaint, A Wisconsin State Patrol Inspector located the stolen Nissan Rogue parked at the East Towne Mall in Madison on Sept. 25 and made contact with the driver, but the driver fled. Surveillance captured the vehicle’s operator, who was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with Nickelodeon printed on it.
The Waunakee police officer looked at the video from the H&M store in the mall and identified the defendant, who was wearing the same Nickelodeon sweatshirt as when he was arrested on Oct. 5 and was seen exiting the Nissan Rouge just before entering the store, the criminal complaint states.
At approximately 11:35 a.m. on Sept. 25, a State Patrol Investigator was contacted about a stolen vehicle that was being tracked with the activated On Star System parked by the Buckle Store. The officer stated that two subjects entered the Nissan Rougue, and then the State Patrol investigator parked his squad in front of the vehicle and attempted to make contact with the driver.
The driver reversed the vehicle and backed out of the parking stall, despite the investigator’s commands to stop, the criminal complaint states. The investigator also stated that the driver attempted to “steer around his position, and he was hit on his forearm by the driver side mirror of the vehicle,” according to the criminal complaint
At 1:05 p.m. Sept. 25, Waunakee Police responded to the area of Troy Drive and East Bluff in Madison where an unoccupied Nissan Rogue was located, and the officer found the license plates matched that of the vehicle stolen in Waunakee. Once the tow truck was on the scene and unlocked the vehicle, the office took DNA swabs of the steering wheel, driver’s seat adjustment knobs and gear shift.
Bell is charged with a Class I felony and if convicted, may be fined a maximum of $10,000 or be sentenced to up to three and a half years in prison.
