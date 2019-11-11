Waunakee area children can write letters to Santa Claus to be published in the Waunakee Tribune's Holiday Greetings section next month.
Santa Claus is a longtime subscriber of the newspaper, and he enjoys reading children's wishes in the section each year.
Letters to Santa are due to the Tribune on Nov. 22. They can be dropped off, emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com, or mailed to 105 South St., Waunakee, WI 53597.
